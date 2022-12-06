Tigo Energy, Inc. to List on NASDAQ Through Business Combination with Roth CH Acquisition IV Co.

Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, and Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ: ROCG) ("Roth CH IV” or "ROCG”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company with $117 million held in trust, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for a business combination that is expected to result in Tigo becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, subject to approval by ROCG’s stockholders and other customary requirements, the combined company will be named "Tigo Energy, Inc.” (the "Company”) and is expected to list on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TYGO.” Current Tigo CEO and Chairman, Zvi Alon, will continue to lead the Company along with the current management team, and existing Tigo stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into the Company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Tigo has served the solar energy industry with advanced power electronics since 2007; to date, it has secured a portfolio of 115 patents and shipped more than 10 million MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) devices worldwide. With installations in over a hundred countries on all seven continents, Tigo systems generate more than 1 GWh of solar production daily. The Company’s products power everything from single-digit kilowatt residential systems to commercial, industrial, and utility systems, scaling to hundreds of megawatts on rooftop, ground-mounted, and floating applications.

For the commercial, industrial, and utility solar market segments, Tigo combines its Flex MLPE and solar optimizer technology with its cloud-based Energy Intelligence platform for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level, and are UL-certified globally, and UL-system certified with hundreds of inverters from more than fifteen manufacturers. This open-platform approach gives Tigo customers significantly more freedom to right-size solar systems with the features and inverters they want.

For the residential solar and solar-plus storage market segments, Tigo develops and manufactures MLPE devices, inverters, battery storage systems, and related energy management hardware under the EI residential brand. The Tigo EI residential product portfolio is designed for ease-of-installation, more efficient system maintenance and management, and increased flexibility for installers. In combination with the Tigo EI mobile app and a browser-based program, the Tigo EI platform provides system diagnosis, over-the-air software upgrades, and energy production monitoring which serves both homeowners and installers.

Tigo Investment Highlights

Substantial long-term demand prospects for solar and energy storage solutions across global residential, commercial, and utility markets

Differentiated hardware and software products enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of solar systems, allowing for significant ROI to customers

Capital-light business model with demonstrated operating leverage

Continued strength in bookings growth with strong backlog into 2023

Proven leadership team with public company experience

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the business combination agreement, ROCG will acquire Tigo for a pre-money equity value of $600 million. In connection with the transaction, ROCG will issue 60 million newly issued shares to current stockholders of Tigo (subject to any adjustment for capital raising transactions by Tigo prior to the closing).

Existing Tigo stockholders will not receive any cash proceeds as part of this transaction and will roll 100% of their equity into the Company. Assuming no ROCG stockholders exercise their redemption rights, gross proceeds of approximately $117 million will be released to the Company from the trust account in connection with the transaction.

The boards of directors of Tigo and ROCG have unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of ROCG and is subject to other customary closing conditions. The transaction will also require the approval of the stockholders of Tigo by written consent or at a meeting of the stockholders of Tigo. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Upon closing of the transaction, Tigo’s senior management will continue to serve in their current roles. Current Tigo stockholders will retain approximately 82% of the ownership at close of the Company, assuming no ROCG stockholders exercise their redemption rights.

Additional information regarding the proposed combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement and other relevant materials, will be provided by ROCG on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).

Advisors

White & Case LLP is acting as legal advisor to Tigo and both DLA Piper LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP are acting as legal advisors to Roth CH IV.

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit https://www.tigoenergy.com/

About Roth CH Acquisition IV Co.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH is jointly managed by affiliates of Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Its initial public offering occurred on August 5, 2021 raising approximately $115 million. For more information, visit https://www.rothch.com/.

