Time To Tune In To Prothena?

(RTTNews) - Prothena Corp. plc (PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, is on the verge of a potentially transformative year ahead, as it prepares for key data readouts over the next 12 months.

The company has a diverse pipeline of novel investigational therapies derived from its Protein Dysregulation Platform, which have the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. It has wholly owned programs as well as programs being developed in collaborations with Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Novo Nordisk.

The wholly owned programs include Birtamimab for the potential treatment of AL amyloidosis and a portfolio of programs for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease including PRX012 that targets Aß (amyloid beta) and PRX123, the company's dual Aß-tau vaccine. The collaborative programs include Prasinezumab, which targets alpha-synuclein, with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease; Coramitug (PRX004) for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with Novo Nordisk; and programs that target tau (BMS-986446/PRX005) and an undisclosed target (PRX019) with Bristol Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Wholly Owned Programs

Birtamimab, a wholly-owned potential best-in-class anti-amyloid antibody, is under a confirmatory phase III clinical trial in patients with Mayo Stage IV AL amyloidosis, dubbed AFFIRM-AL.

This study is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the FDA, with topline results expected between 4Q 2024 and 2Q 2025.

PRX012, a potential best-in-class anti-amyloid beta (Aß) antibody therapy delivered subcutaneously, is under a phase I clinical study for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, dubbed ASCENT.

An update on the ASCENT study is expected to be provided this year.

PRX123 is a wholly-owned potential first-in-class dual Aß/tau vaccine designed for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease. This investigational vaccine is ready to enter phase I development, with the timeline update expected in 2024.

Collaborative Programs

-- Prasinezumab, a potential first-in-class antibody for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, is being developed under a worldwide collaboration with Roche.

A phase IIb clinical trial of Prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease, dubbed PADOVA, is underway, with topline results expected in 2H 2024.

-- Coramitug (formerly PRX004), a potential first-in-class amyloid depleter antibody for the treatment of ATTR cardiomyopathy, was acquired by Novo Nordisk from Prothena in July 2021.

A phase II clinical trial of Coramitug in patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy is being conducted by Novo Nordisk, with topline data expected in the first half of 2025.

-- BMS-986446 (formerly PRX005) is a potential best-in-class antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with Bristol Myers Squibb handling all development, manufacturing, and commercialization efforts. Bristol Myers Squibb obtained the exclusive worldwide commercial rights for PRX005 from Prothena last July.

A phase II clinical trial of BMS-986446 in patients with early Alzheimer's disease is ongoing.

-- PRX019 is a potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with an undisclosed target. Bristol Myers Squibb obtained the exclusive global license for PRX019 in May of this year.

A phase I clinical trial for PRX019 is expected to be initiated by Prothena by the end of this year.

Financial Metrics

The financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, were reported yesterday.

Prothena reported net income of $66.9 million or $1.22 per share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $54.6 million or $1.03 per share for the year-ago quarter. Revenue, from collaborations, jumped to $132 million in the second quarter of 2024, from $4.01 million in the year-earlier quarter.

As of June 30, 2024, the company had $565.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and no debt.

Prothena, a spinoff of Elan Corporation, began trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "PRTA", on December 21, 2012. During its heydays in 2021, the stock was trading over $70.

In the last 1 year, the stock has traded in a range of $18.69 to $63.12. As of this writing, PRTA is at $22.87, up 16%.