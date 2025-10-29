Timken Aktie
WKN: 852676 / ISIN: US8873891043
|
29.10.2025 13:43:44
Timken Narrows FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook Range - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Timken Co. (TKR) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025, while raising annual revenue growth outlook.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.90 to $4.00 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share on a revenue decline of approximately 0.75 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.40 per share on a revenue decline of 2.0 to 0.5 percent.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.23 per share on a revenue decline of 1.37 percent to $4.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Timken CoShsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: Timken stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Timken präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Timken zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Timken präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)