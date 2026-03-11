Graphite Aktie
WKN DE: A1J7XB / ISIN: US38870V1089
|
11.03.2026 17:18:35
Titan Mining begins graphite shipments, launches feasibility study
New US graphite producer Titan Mining (NYSE-A, TSX: TII) says it has begun shipments from its demonstration facility in New York State and is now proceeding with feasibility work on a proposed fully integrated graphite operation.Earlier this year, the Vancouver-based miner announced the start of graphite production at its Kilbourne demo plant, marking the first US output of the critical mineral in decades. The facility, with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per annum, is located at the company’s Empire mine site in St. Lawrence County, where it is currently producing zinc.Titan Mining starts graphite production at New York plantOn Wednesday, Titan said the plant has since produced around 1,600 kg of graphite concentrate, and it has started shipping the material for customer qualification.In addition, the company said it is launching a feasibility study for its planned 40,000-tonne-per-annum integrated mining and processing operation centered around its Kilbourne graphite project, also in New York.The deposit currently hosts an open-pit constrained inferred mineral resource estimate of 22 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.91% graphitic carbon (Cg), containing 653,000 tonnes of graphite.Feasibility launchAs part of its feasibility study, which is fully funded, Titan began a drill program in late 2025 to upgrade and expand the resource. Approximately 82% of infill drilling and 51% of exploration drilling are now complete, the company said.“The launch of the feasibility study marks Kilbourne’s transition from concept to execution. With an integrated mine-to-processed graphite strategy and federal financing support,” stated Rita Adiani, president and CEO of Titan Mining, in a press release.In October 2025, the company received a letter of interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) for up to US$120 million to support its graphite project. The proposed funding is part of the “Make More in America” initiative designed to improve the resiliency of US supply chains. Before Titan, the US had no domestic production of graphite and solely relied on foreign imports, with China being its biggest supplier.As part of the Kilbourne feasibility work, Titan said it will evaluate several key aspects of the project, including final mine design, resource upgrade to reserves, processing optimization, infrastructure requirements, environmental advancement, and detailed capital and operating cost estimates.The company is targeting a construction decision in late 2026 or early 2027, with construction activities anticipated to commence in 2027, subject to study results, permitting progress and financing.Titan Mining’s shares were down almost 3% by midday Wednesday, for a market capitalization of C$457 million ($336 million).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Powder River Coal Corp
Analysen zu Powder River Coal Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.