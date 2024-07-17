TME Pharma Announces Oral Presentation of NOX-A12 GLORIA Phase 1/2 Trial in Glioblastoma at ESMO Congress 2024

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that an abstract featuring results from the NOX-A12 GLORIA Phase 1/2 trial in first-line brain cancer (glioblastoma) has been selected for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress taking place in Barcelona, Spain, September 13-17, 2024.

The oral presentation will provide further analysis of the dual inhibition of NOX-A12 and bevacizumab in glioblastoma in the expansion arm of the GLORIA Phase 1/2 trial. The full abstract will be published online via the ESMO Congress website. 00:05 a.m. CEST on Monday, September 09, 2024. It will be available concurrently on the TME Pharma website.

Title: Dual inhibition of postradiogenic angio-vasculogenesis in glioblastoma: Results of the phase 1/2 GLORIA trial

Presenter: Dr. Frank A. Giordano, Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, University Medical Center Mannheim, Germany

Session: Mini oral session: CNS tumors

Time and Date: 08.30-8.35 a.m. CEST, Sunday, September 15, 2024

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company’s oncology-focused pipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair.

