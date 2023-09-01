Tokens.com Announces Change of Auditor

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses, today announces that its board of directors (the "Board”) has approved a change of the Company’s auditor.

The Company's former auditor, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP (the "Former Auditor" or "RCGT"), was not reappointed by the Board, effective as of August 3, 2023. The Board and the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee") have appointed Davidson & Company LLP (the "Successor Auditor" or "Davidson") as the successor auditor of the Company, effective as of August 3, 2023.

"Tokens.com is grateful for the services provided by RCGT for the past two years," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO. "The Company is looking forward to a smooth transition with the Davidson team and planning for a successful FY2023 audit term."

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of the audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. There have been no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor. The Former Auditor did not provide a modified opinion in their auditor's report for the financial statements of the Company fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

A Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice"), together with the response letters from the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board and have been filed on www.sedar.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these categories.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Metaverse Group wholly-owns a subsidiary called cocoNFT, a platform that allows Instagram users to mint and sell NFTs easily. Additionally, Metaverse Group is a strategic investor in Metaverse Architects, a leading 3D modeling and game development studio. Web3 gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs.

All our businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230901289466/en/