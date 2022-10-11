Tokens.com Announces Full Occupancy of its Digital Real Estate in Decentraland’s Downtown and Fashion District

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has fully leased its digital real estate in two popular Decentraland neighborhoods. The land is occupied by a diverse collection of esteemed brands and businesses, including Forever 21, Skechers, and McCann Global.

Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company holding an eight-figure metaverse real estate portfolio spanning over 10+ metaverses. The company leases its land to brands and businesses who are looking to enter web3, pairing the offering with strategic consultation and technology.

Metaverse Group has leased out a total of 208 virtual real estate, equivalent to over 560,000 square feet of flat land, across its Fashion Street Estate and Downtown Decentraland properties. In addition to leasing the Company’s virtual land, the majority of tenants also used Metaverse Group for design and development services.

Metaverse Group’s client portfolio includes over 60 notable fashion brands such as Skechers, the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States; Forever 21, a multinational fashion leader; and Space Runners who design and launch digital wearable NFTs for metaverses in collaboration with celebrities and brands, Miami Fashion Week which is the world's first fashion week to simultaneous launch a digital and physical fashion week. Clients also include media companies such as Deutsch LA, BSC News, McCann Global, and Coffee WW. Clients also include service providers such as Sophia Technologies, an online education platform; Schneider Electric; an industrial automation company and Groundbreak Ventures LP; a venture capital firm specializing in real estate and property technology.

"The full occupancy of this portion of our portfolio solidifies our position as early supporters, adopters and developers of the web3 community,” said Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group. "It is our job to provide the best experience for our clients when we launch them into this new world, as this supports the growth of web3. We have been working hard developing these areas and cannot wait to share more advancements in the near future.”

Metaverse Group provides an assortment of white glove services to launch clients into the metaverse and the world of web3 from the beginning of project consulting to project completion. Brands and businesses who are interested in launching a metaverse presence are encouraged to contact info@metaversegroup.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

About Metaverse Group

Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. We integrate web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services, so that our clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers. The company also holds an eight-figure metaverse real estate portfolio spanning over 10+ metaverses.

Our ownership over 750 parcels of virtual land and relationships with different metaverses and industry players allow us to deliver category leading solutions that have been recognized by CNBC, Forbes, the Economist and the Wall Street Journal. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

