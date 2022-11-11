Tokens.com Announces No Exposure to FTX, Alameda Research or FTT Token

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, today provides an update in light of recent market developments relating to FTX, a digital asset exchange that does not provide any services, or hold any cash or digital assets, for Tokens.com. The Company wishes to confirm that neither Tokens.com nor any of its subsidiaries have any exposure to FTX, its affiliate Alameda Research or its corresponding FTT token.

Tokens.com’s cash balances are held in both US dollars and Canadian Dollars with a nationally chartered banking institution in Canada. All of Tokens.com’s cryptocurrency are listed in a recent press release dated November 1st, 2022. There have been no significant changes to holdings since that date.

As a public company, Tokens.com operates with transparency, providing regular quarterly financial statements and disclosures, which can be found under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedar.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through the sharing of resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005546/en/