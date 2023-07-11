11.07.2023 19:37:00

Tokens.com Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that builds web3 businesses and owns an inventory of digital assets, is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered by the shareholders of Tokens.com Corp. at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting”) held virtually by teleconference on July 11, 2023 were passed.

Voting as to each of the director nominees were as follows:

Nominee

For

%

Withheld

%

Andrew Kiguel

24,121,083

99.67%

80,028

0.33%

Andrew D’Souza

21,633,903

89.39%

2,567,208

10.61%

Frederick T. Pye

21,586,260

89.20%

2,614,851

10.80%

Emma Todd

21,633,653

89.39%

2,567,458

10.61%

Jimmy Vaiopoulos

21,633,553

89.39%

2,567,558

10.61%

Please see the report of voting results filed under Tokens.com Corp’s profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all matters voted upon by shareholders at the Meeting.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and owns an inventory of digital assets. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) web3 gaming. The Company also owns a portfolio of web3 related domain names.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Web3 gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to completion of the acquisition and closing date thereof and the benefits to be realized from the transaction, including the potential synergies between Metaverse Group and Tokens.com (including Hulk Labs, the gaming unit of Tokens.com). Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

