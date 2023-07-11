Tokens.com Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that builds web3 businesses and owns an inventory of digital assets, is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered by the shareholders of Tokens.com Corp. at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting”) held virtually by teleconference on July 11, 2023 were passed.

Voting as to each of the director nominees were as follows:

Nominee For % Withheld % Andrew Kiguel 24,121,083 99.67% 80,028 0.33% Andrew D’Souza 21,633,903 89.39% 2,567,208 10.61% Frederick T. Pye 21,586,260 89.20% 2,614,851 10.80% Emma Todd 21,633,653 89.39% 2,567,458 10.61% Jimmy Vaiopoulos 21,633,553 89.39% 2,567,558 10.61%

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and owns an inventory of digital assets. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) web3 gaming. The Company also owns a portfolio of web3 related domain names.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Web3 gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to completion of the acquisition and closing date thereof and the benefits to be realized from the transaction, including the potential synergies between Metaverse Group and Tokens.com (including Hulk Labs, the gaming unit of Tokens.com). Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

