|
11.07.2023 19:37:00
Tokens.com Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting
Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that builds web3 businesses and owns an inventory of digital assets, is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered by the shareholders of Tokens.com Corp. at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting”) held virtually by teleconference on July 11, 2023 were passed.
Voting as to each of the director nominees were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
For
|
%
|
Withheld
|
%
|
Andrew Kiguel
|
24,121,083
|
99.67%
|
80,028
|
0.33%
|
Andrew D’Souza
|
21,633,903
|
89.39%
|
2,567,208
|
10.61%
|
Frederick T. Pye
|
21,586,260
|
89.20%
|
2,614,851
|
10.80%
|
Emma Todd
|
21,633,653
|
89.39%
|
2,567,458
|
10.61%
|
Jimmy Vaiopoulos
|
21,633,553
|
89.39%
|
2,567,558
|
10.61%
Please see the report of voting results filed under Tokens.com Corp’s profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all matters voted upon by shareholders at the Meeting.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and owns an inventory of digital assets. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) web3 gaming. The Company also owns a portfolio of web3 related domain names.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Web3 gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
Visit Tokens.com to learn more.
Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to completion of the acquisition and closing date thereof and the benefits to be realized from the transaction, including the potential synergies between Metaverse Group and Tokens.com (including Hulk Labs, the gaming unit of Tokens.com). Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711164500/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tokens.com Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tokens.com Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tokens.com Corp Registered Shs
|0,13
|-9,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierung nach jüngstem Kursrutsch setzt sich fort: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel etwas höher. Die Frankfurter Börse schloss zum zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus. An der Wall Street dominierten am Dienstag die Käufer. Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichneten am Dienstag Aufschläge.