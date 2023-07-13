Tokens.com Developing Mobile Web3 Game

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that builds web3 businesses and owns an inventory of digital assets, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hulk Labs ("Hulk”) is in the advanced development phase of creating a proprietary mobile phone-based web3 video game titled Astraeus Defense (https://astraeusdefense.com/).

According to the Federal Trade Commission - Gaming is the largest sector of the entertainment industry with an estimated 3.2 billion gamers globally (2) . Surpassing the combined revenues of the Music and Film industries, gaming generates a sum exceeding $170 billion annually (1) . Citi GPS’ estimates the number of web3 wallets to surge from one million in 2022 to between 50 million - 100 million by 2025 (2) .

Mobile games offer a larger addressable global player base, outnumbering PC and console players. The Hulk team has identified this burgeoning opportunity in the video game industry and is positioning itself to be ahead of this shift as gamers move from web2 consoles and PCs to mobile play-to-earn web3 video games.

Astraeus Defense is a competitive multiplayer sci-fi combat game that allows players to take on the role of one of eight unique extra-terrestrial species. Targeted at the Zalpha Generation (a combination of generation Alpha and Z), Astraeus Defense will be a mobile first game, with innovative web3 economic mechanics developed by Hulk Labs. Astraeus Defense leverages the most popular mechanisms from successful web2 and web3 minigames, which it pairs with a custom tokenomics system, bringing a novel experience to web3 gaming.

In creating the game, Hulk has employed AI technology to develop the concept and establish some of the 2D game art. The team has also employed an AI assistive tool to enhance efficiency of certain aspects of the game's 3D animation process.

Under new leadership, Hulk Labs is utilizing its in-house expertise to launch games for brands and further develop its product offerings. The studio will focus on creating proprietary and branded mobile games targeted at the Zalpha Generation.

"We have strategically evolved our approach at Hulk Labs by ramping up the development of our game studio. As part of this, we are excited for the launch of our game specifically targeted at play-to-earn, mobile users. Gaming is a massive market undergoing a shift. We have repositioned Hulk to service this growing opportunity,” says Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. "Hulk Labs boasts an exceptional team of highly skilled developers and tokenomics experts, which allows us to build out our own product lines and gives us the capabilities to service branded games for brands and businesses exploring web3 gaming.”

Additionally, Hulk Labs has expanded its team and has hired additional staff to support game development, product development, and core game analytics. The expanded team enables Hulk to deliver on client brand projects and further the development of its data product.

Astraeus Defense will be initially beta tested for use in 2023 and is scheduled for full release in Q1 of 2024. For more information on Astraeus Defense visit the website at https://astraeusdefense.com/ or learn more from the whitepaper at https://astraeuswhitepaper.info/. For additional updates and to stay connected follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/AstraeusDefense and discord https://discord.com/invite/zSsJRkBKM3.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and owns an inventory of digital assets. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) web3 gaming. The Company also owns a portfolio of web3 related domain names.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Web3 gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Hulk Labs

Hulk Labs (Or "Hulk”), is a web3 gaming studio, with a focus on 3 key areas: i) Web3 game economics and branded games for clients. ii) Data analytics via the creation of a web3 gaming dashboard for players. iii) The creation of unique mobile games. With an estimated 3.2 billion gamers globally, and growing daily, Hulk Labs is positioned itself to be ahead of the shift in gaming as gamers move from web2 consoles and PCs to mobile play-to-earn web3 video games. Additionally, Hulk offers expert consultation services in web3 gaming to brands seeking to tap into this exciting space. Hulk Labs is a subsidiary of Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company that builds web3 businesses. Hulk Labs operates at the forefront of the web3 gaming revolution.

Stay up to date and connect with us on Twitter.

For further information please visit https://hulklabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to completion of the acquisition and closing date thereof and the benefits to be realized from the transaction, including the potential synergies between Metaverse Group and Tokens.com (including Hulk Labs, the gaming unit of Tokens.com). Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Sources:

Microsoft Activision Administrative Complaint: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/D09412MicrosoftActivisionAdministrativeComplaintPublicVersionFinal.pdf MONEY TOKENS AND GAMES, Citi GPS: https://www.citifirst.com.hk/home/upload/citi_research/rsch_pdf_30143792.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713130405/en/