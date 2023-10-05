Tokens.com Launches Yeti - A Web3 Gaming Dashboard

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a technology company that builds products and services that connect brands to consumers in 3D internet environments, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hulk Labs ("Hulk”), has launched "Yeti” www.theyeti.gg. Yeti is a web3 gaming dashboard that provides advanced gaming analytics designed to maximize players' earnings. Additionally, Yeti is an early mover in offering ‘data as a service’ for the web3 gaming industry.

Yeti is targeted at web3 gamers, a user base that is estimated to grow as large as 100 million by 2025, according to CitiGPS. The overall global video game industry is estimated to generate over $170 billion annually, which is estimated to surpass the combined revenues of the Music and Film industries. It is expected that in the next 12 months there will be a vast number of web3 games launched. Yeti’s goal is to be the primary source of information for web3 games and the primary source for players to track their in-game performance.

"With the rapid growth occurring in the web3 gaming community, we have identified a gap in the market for analytical information on these games to support players and game developers,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. "We believe our technology in this area is the first of its kind and provides us with excellent exposure to Web3 gaming, the next big opportunity in the entertainment industry.”

Web3 games are built upon open marketplaces and networks where users are in control of their in-game items, land and tokens; often creating small economies within the game powered by tokens and digital assets. Management sees an opportunity for Yeti to merge the Public Blockchain data with private in-game data, providing deeper insights to players, a value added data service to game developers and AI applications. TheYeti.gg gaming dashboard enables players to see in-game analytics and model out future outcomes. Over time, TheYeti.gg will also enable game developers to monetize their in-game data.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology company that builds products and services that connects brands to consumers in 3D internet environments, including popular gaming and metaverse platforms.

Our solutions give our clients a more engaging way to connect with their existing clients, and access to a new generation of consumers who spend time on platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite.

Our key areas of focus are: i) branded virtual stores, sales centers, and 3D branded content, ii) web2 and web3 game development and game analytics, and ii) innovative e-commerce solutions that integrate shopping into existing popular gaming platforms.

Tokens.com also manages an inventory of valuable cryptocurrency, digital real estate, and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

About Hulk Labs

Hulk Labs (Or "Hulk”), is a web3 gaming studio, with a focus on 3 key areas: i) Web3 game economics and branded games for clients. ii) Data analytics via the creation of a web3 gaming dashboard for players. iii) The creation of unique mobile games. With an estimated 3.2 billion gamers globally, and growing daily, Hulk Labs is positioned itself to be ahead of the shift in gaming as gamers move from web2 consoles and PCs to mobile play-to-earn web3 video games. Additionally, Hulk offers expert consultation services in web3 gaming to brands seeking to tap into this exciting space. Hulk Labs is a subsidiary of Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company that builds web3 businesses. Hulk Labs operates at the forefront of the web3 gaming revolution.

Forward-Looking Statements

