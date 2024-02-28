Tokens.com Management Team Acquires Common Shares in Open Market

Tokens.com Corp. (Cboe Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a technology holding company that owns an inventory of cryptocurrencies, is pleased to share that certain members of its senior management team have purchased an aggregate of 500,000 common shares on the open market, between February 22, 2024 and February 27, 2024.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO, acquired 300,000 common shares, bringing his total ownership of common shares to 15,965,000. Martin Bui, CFO, acquired 170,000 common shares, and Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications, acquired 30,000 common shares.

"Management believes that the intrinsic value of the Tokens.com shares has been overlooked by the market. Management believes in the potential of our Company," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. "Our management team shares this conviction, evident in their decision to bolster their stake by purchasing additional common shares. We are excited by the near-term and long-term growth prospects of the Company."

In November 2023, Tokens.com commenced a strategic review, which, among other things, precipitated the recent sale by the Company of the assets comprising the Metaverse Group and Hulk Labs. The board of directors and the senior management team of the Company remain actively engaged in exploring several possible transactions with a view to propeling the business forward and enhancing shareholder value.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology holding company that also owns an inventory of cryptocurrency and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the strategic review process and the work of the Committee; whether a strategic change, transaction or any outcome will result from or be consummated or implemented as a result of the strategic review process; and whether any transaction resulting from the strategic review process, if any, will ultimately enhance shareholder or stakeholder value in the long term.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

