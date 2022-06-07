Tokens.com Partners with Virtual Reality Pioneer, Emperia, to Offer Virtual Storefronts to Fashion Brands

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has entered a partnership agreement with virtual reality company, Emperia, to collaborate on creating virtual reality experiences in virtual storefronts for fashion brands in the Metaverse.

The partnership aims to build one-of-a-kind virtual reality experiences in virtual storefronts that communicate the brand narrative through interactive, immersive virtual experiences. The goal is to provide fashion and art retailers with a frictionless, guided process for establishing a retail store in the Metaverse. The collaboration will leverage Metaverse Group’s diverse portfolio of virtual real estate across several Metaverses. Emperia will offer its virtual reality technology, to develop virtual stores that communicate a brand narrative and provide an immersive experience, extending retailers’ physical presence and brand-value into the Metaverse.

"The analysis from Metaverse Fashion Week, showed our tenant's store hosting users for an average of 27 minutes truly connecting store guests to the brand,” said Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group. "Partnering with Emperia and offering a new virtual reality immersive experiences will allow for brands to connect with current and new customers on a new level. This partnership is a step in the right direction to advance our service offerings in the Metaverse and continue to be a one-stop-shop for all things Metaverse.”

Emperia has built out virtual reality stores for various luxury brands both in and out of the fashion industry. This partnership comes at the heels of Emperia launching a new, first-of-its-kind SaaS solution, that provides fashion brands and retailers full creative control over product placement and space decor, in their virtual stores.

"Emperia is a strong believer that the Metaverse will transform the retail industry as we know it by providing an interactive and engaging experience for consumers, creating a stronger relationship between the brand and their customers,” says Olga Dogadkina, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Emperia. "We view the new partnership with Metaverse Group as an exciting opportunity for both companies to extend the limits of the Metaverse, given the impressive size of their virtual real-estate portfolio, one that offers retailers choices and the ability to diversify their virtual presence. Moreover the substantial data we’ve acquired through our virtual stores brings a development expertise which will benefit this partnership and advance retailers in their new journey to the Metaverse.”

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns and invests in an inventory of Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com’s focus is to invest in and build Web3 businesses through its primary entity and subsidiaries. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s CryptoValley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

About Emperia

Emperia leverages virtual reality technology for the premium fashion and art sectors, providing a realistic virtual experience to consumers, one that communicates a brand narrative that is tailored for the unique environment of the virtual world. Virtual stores can be extended into the metaverse, further providing brands and their customers with branding cohesion and a seamless transition, from physical to virtual. Emperia’s selected clients include leading brands such as Dior, Burberry, Christie’s, Getty Images and others.

London-based, Emperia is the winner of the Plug and Play Brand & Retail Start-up Award and is a British Fashion Council Patron.

For more information, visit emperiavr.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005344/en/