Tokens.com Provides Crypto Inventory Update

Tokens.com Corp. (CBOE Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a web3 technology company that owns an inventory of cryptocurrencies, is pleased to share an update of its cryptocurrency holdings.

Crypto currency values have seen a steady increase in value since January 1, 2024. The table below shows our key crypto token holdings and corresponding value as of January 15, 2024 based on 1 Eth $2543.75, 1 Dot $7.59, 1 SOL $95.32.

Crypto Quantity Value ($USD) Value ($CAD) Eth 3,148 $8,007,725 $10,722,344 Dot 227,157 $1,724,122 $2,308,599 Solana 18,055 $1,721,003 $2,304,423 Total $11,452,850 $15,335,366

*340 Ethereum are held at Genesis Global Trading which is undergoing a restructuring process that may result in some of the tokens not being returned at full value.

**18,001 Solana are held at Genesis Global Trading which is undergoing a restructuring process that may result in some of the tokens not being returned at full value.

In addition to the table above, Tokens.com is supported by a current cash position of approximately US$3.05 million (Cdn$4.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents. Management also notes, this does not include the value of the Company's digital land assets.

Other Updates

On November 8th, the Company announced that it has commenced a strategic review that could result in a full or partial sale of the business divisions or IP within those divisions. The Company is also exploring sale of its domain names and has retained a broker to accomplish that task. An independent committee of the board has been established to review potential transactions.

Neither the Board nor the Committee have set a timetable to complete the strategic review process nor have any final decisions been made relating to strategic alternatives at this time. To date, management has been involved in several conversations with third parties to enhance shareholder value, although, at this time the Company does not have an update.

The Company also anticipates releasing its 2023 year-end audited financial statements before the end of January.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology company that builds products and services that connects brands to consumers in 3D internet environments, including popular gaming and metaverse platforms. The Company also earns revenues through staking an inventory of owned cryptocurrencies.

Our solutions give our clients a more engaging way to connect with their existing clients, and access to a new generation of consumers who spend time on platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite.

Tokens.com also manages an inventory of valuable cryptocurrency, digital real estate, and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the strategic review process and the work of the Committee; whether a strategic change, transaction or any outcome will result from or be consummated or implemented as a result of the strategic review process; and whether any transaction resulting from the strategic review process, if any, will ultimately enhance shareholder or stakeholder value in the long term.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115302318/en/