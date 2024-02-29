Tokens.com Provides Crypto Inventory Update

Tokens.com Corp. (Cboe Canada: COIN | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTCQB: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a technology holding company that owns an inventory of cryptocurrencies, is pleased to share an update on its cryptocurrency holdings.

Below is a table showing our current crypto ownership and corresponding value as of noon EST on February 28, 2024. All dollar figures are in United States dollars ("USD”), unless otherwise stated.

In addition to its cryptocurrency inventory below, the Company holds approximately $2.5 million (CAD$3.5 million) in cash, a portfolio of valuable crypto domain names, and subsequent to a closing date of March 1, 2024, a 15.3% interest in StoryFire Inc.

Crypto Holdings Value Value ($CAD) Ethereum* 3,160 $10,829,888 $14,699,407 Polkadot 229,332 $1,983,493 $2,692,195 Solana** 18,055 $2,095,102 $2,843,682 Blaze*** 1,111,111,111 $500,000 $678,650 Total Value $15,408,483 $20,913,934 Total Token Value Per Common Share**** $0.13 $0.17

Value Per

Common

Share**** $0.13 $0.17

*340 Ethereum are held by Genesis Global Trading.

**18,001 Solana are held by Genesis Global Trading.

*** Subject to closing the sale of certain assets to StoryFire Inc. on March 1st, 2024.

**** Based on basic common shares outstanding as at February 28, 2024 of 119,761,592.

The company may strategically sell or buy more tokens in the future depending on our capital needs and market conditions. We note that a portion of our assets (denoted in the table above) are held with Genesis Global Trading that is undergoing a restructuring. As a result, some or all of those holdings may not be recovered. Management is confident, however, that it will be able to recover the majority of its assets from Genesis based on recent disclosure by Genesis. In addition, claims held by those with deposits at Genesis, such as Tokens.com, are selling in the open market for over 90% of their implied value.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology holding company that owns an inventory of cryptocurrency and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the strategic review process and the work of the Committee; whether a strategic change, transaction or any outcome will result from or be consummated or implemented as a result of the strategic review process; and whether any transaction resulting from the strategic review process, if any, will ultimately enhance shareholder or stakeholder value in the long term.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

