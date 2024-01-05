Tokens.com Provides Update on 2023 Annual Filings

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a technology company that builds immersive experiences and games in 3D internet environments and owns an inventory of cryptocurrencies, today announced that, further to its news release dated December 15, 2023, its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, has accepted the Company’s application for, and has granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO”). As previously announced, the Company applied for the MCTO due to a delay in the filing of the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Filings"), which were due on December 29, 2023.

The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the 2023 Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completing the 2023 Annual Filings as soon as possible. The Company is not aware of any specific accounting or audit concerns at this time. The Company expects that it will be in a position to file the 2023 Annual Filings on or before January 31, 2024.

Until the 2023 Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203”) for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release. The Company confirms that, since its prior news release dated December 15, 2023: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in that press release that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (c) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (d) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the strategic review process and the work of the Committee; whether a strategic change, transaction or any outcome will result from or be consummated or implemented as a result of the strategic review process; and whether any transaction resulting from the strategic review process, if any, will ultimately enhance shareholder or stakeholder value in the long term.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

