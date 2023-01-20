Tokens.com Provides Update on Assets Held at Genesis Global Capital

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, provides update on assets being held with Genesis Global Capital, LLC ("Genesis”).

Tokens.com has an open loan facility with Genesis, for which the Company is required to post collateral in token assets. Based on the closing price on January 18, 2023, this collateral was worth US$890k. Tokens.com has a loan outstanding against this collateral of US$138k. The difference between the collateral and the loan value represents approximately 3.7% of our total assets of US$20.0 million as at September 30, 2022.

Tokens.com has requested to have its collateral returned and repay the loan outstanding in full. Genesis has paused redemptions of collateral for all lending clients and has recently been rumored to be exploring bankruptcy protection, which could put the value of the Company’s net collateral at risk.

The unavailability of these tokens does not have a material impact on Tokens.com’s financial position or operations. The Company remains well capitalized to meet its future plans.

The remainder of crypto assets owned by Tokens.com are held in internally managed wallets which are not at risk of third-party management or custody issues.

Tokens.com management continues to monitor the situation and remains in contact with Genesis to seek a resolution to this situation that is in the best interest of Tokens.com shareholders.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these categories.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Metaverse Group wholly-owns a subsidiary called cocoNFT, a platform that allows Instagram users to mint and sell NFTs easily. Additionally, Metaverse Group is a strategic investor in Metaverse Architects, a leading 3D modelling and game development studio. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs.

All our businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue.

