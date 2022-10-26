Tokens.com subsidiary, Hulk Labs, Integrates over 1000 Players into its Player Network

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Hulk Labs, has successfully integrated over a thousand player wallets into its network, with a primary focus on Africa.

Hulk Labs has initially allocated over US$100,000 into gaming assets that have been deployed to players in Africa, in markets including Tanzania, South Africa, and via its exclusive contract with the Democratic Republic of Congo ("the DRC”). To date, gaming assets in its top titles (Crabada and Thetan Arena) are returning between 18% and 24% per month in revenue. Hulk Labs has over 3,000 players on the waitlist to join its network across Africa. It is expected that Hulk Labs will continue to add hundreds of players each month and deploy further capital, with a target of getting to 10,000 players by the end of 2023.

Hulk continues to leverage its in-house software tools to scale its ability to manage a growing number of assets and players. In addition, in 2023, Hulk Labs will begin beta testing proprietary software that will connect its player network to interested investors, similar to how Uber connects passengers to drivers.

"Hulk Labs which has grown exponentially since its launch earlier this year and has sights on becoming one of the largest gaming guilds in the world,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. "Our partnerships in Africa successfully created new income opportunities leveraging the blockchain. We will continue to forge the business ahead and will be well equipped for when the crypto markets turn.”

Hulk Labs is focused on three primary objectives. The first is identifying the best income-generation opportunities across the P2E economy by evaluating hundreds of the top P2E games and creating calculators to evaluate the profit potential and expected longevity of the games. Hulk Labs publishes many of these calculators at hulklabs.com for no cost.

Second, Hulk Labs buys P2E gaming assets (NFTs) that identify with the most profit potential and delegates them to a network of players in its network, located primarily in Africa.

Finally, the Company continues to build tools to streamline the delegation (sharing) and tracking of its P2E assets to various players. Hulk Labs has built tools to securely create and monitor thousands of cryptocurrency wallets, administer assets to these wallets while still maintaining custody of its assets, track player performance during gameplay, and streamline the transfer of tokens required for gameplay. The team is focused on scaling its products to support a wide variety of blockchains and games.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Hulk Labs

Hulk Labs is a web3 technology company focused on building tools and systems to generate income from Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain games. Hulk Labs builds calculators to evaluate the profit potential and longevity of P2E games. In addition, the company is building a global player network to play games on behalf of asset-holders and is building tools to securely delegate and track in-game NFTs. Hulk Labs is a subsidiary of Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company that invests in web3 assets and businesses.

For further information please visit https://hulklabs.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005148/en/