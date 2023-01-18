Tokens.com Subsidiary Announces Partnership with Splinterlands, a Leading P2E Game

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse, and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hulk Labs, has acquired a validator node license for the popular play-to-earn (P2E) game Splinterlands and has entered into a broad partnership with the Splinterlands team.

Splinterlands is one of the longest running and most active play-to-earn (P2E) games in the web3 space, boasting over 350,000 players and 12 million+ transactions daily. Validator node operators like Hulk earn a share of 3,750,000 Splintershards tokens per month, as well as game VOUCHERS, both of which can be exchanged for on-chain game assets or traded freely on secondary markets. Validator node licenses for Splinterlands originally went on pre-sale in May 2022, selling out the 2,000 licenses available at launch in 11 minutes.

The acquisition of a validator node license is aligned with Hulk Labs focus on yield generation within the web3 gaming space, as Splinterlands has shown itself to be a sustainable game – even amid the current bear market. Hulk plans to leverage its validator node to earn in-game assets which will be used to deploy into its growing network of players.

In addition to the node license, Hulk Labs has also partnered with NFTy Arcade, to leverage their guild tooling and facilitate the onboarding of new Splinterlands players across the world.

Hulk is planning a further expansion into the Splinterlands ecosystem in partnership with NFTy arcade - and is leveraging their Splinterlands experience, player and asset management tools, and rewards tracking allows for a seamless on-ramp for Hulk Labs player network.

The current crypto market environment has made it challenging for new games to come to market, but Splinterlands has remained strong. In addition to the main deck-builder based game, Splinterlands is also prepared to release a highly anticipated tower defense game. Pre-sales for tower defense card packs launched on September 20th, and sold out in 12 hours, with over 200,000 of the 250,000 packs available selling in the first 30 minutes.

"Hulk Labs continues to grow its platform and revenue generating opportunities,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. "As web3 gaming and P2E continue to grow, Hulk Labs is positioned to be an industry leader in analytics and wallet management software.”

P2E games interested in a partnership with Hulk Labs can contact contact@tokens.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded technology company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse real estate and ecomm3 solutions operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

As a result of each of the three business segments owning digital assets, Tokens.com is required to revalue these assets at every reporting quarter. The Company's financial statements will have non-cash related gains or losses based on the market performance of the digital assets owned from quarter to quarter. These non-cash revaluations of owned digital assets do not impact the operations or growth within our business segments. The digital assets are owned for the purpose of generating revenue within each business segment. In some instances, the Company may choose to dispose of certain assets if they no longer meet our ownership criteria.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

About Hulk Labs

Hulk Labs is a web3 technology company focused on building tools and systems to generate income from Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain games. Hulk Labs builds calculators to evaluate the profit potential and longevity of P2E games. In addition, the company is building a global player network to play games on behalf of asset-holders and is building tools to securely delegate and track in-game NFTs. Hulk Labs is a subsidiary of Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company that invests in web3 assets and businesses.

For further information please visit https://hulklabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005128/en/