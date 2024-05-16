Tokens.com to Change OTC Ticker Symbol to XBOTF

Tokens.com Corp. (TSX-V: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB: XBOTF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a technology company focused on building AI-integrated humanoid robots, will be changing its US ticker symbol on the OTCQB Exchange to XBOTF effective pre-market open on May 17, 2024.

As part of this rebrand, the Company will be changing its Canadian ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange to XBOT, effective May 24, 2024. The Company's Frankfurt ticker symbol will remain 76M.

In addition, the Company has registered "Realbotix” as its business name and will propose a legal name change to Realbotix Corp. at its next annual general meeting ("AGM”), currently scheduled to be held on July 9, 2024. In discussions with major shareholders comprising over 40% of the issued and outstanding shares, the management and board believe there to be widespread support for the name change.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology company focused on building ultra-realistic humanoid robotics and companionship based AI. Tokens.com owns 100% of Simulacra Corp., 15.3% of StoryFire Inc., an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto related domain names.

