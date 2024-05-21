Tokens.com to Change TSX-V Ticker Symbol to XBOT

Tokens.com Corp. (TSX-V: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: XBOTF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a technology company focused on building AI-integrated humanoid robots, will be changing its TSX Venture Exchange ticker symbol to XBOT, effective pre-market open on May 24, 2024.

The Company had previously announced a change to its OTCQB ticker to XBOTF, which became effective May 17, 2024. The Company's Frankfurt Exchange ticker symbol will remain unchanged as 76M.

"We are pleased to be changing our TSX-V ticker to XBOT to match our new OTC ticker, XBOTF. These tickers, along with our upcoming rebrand, will more accurately reflect our main business operations,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com.

In addition, the Company has registered "Realbotix” as its business name and will propose a legal name change to Realbotix Corp. at its next annual general meeting ("AGM”), currently scheduled for July 9, 2024. In discussions with major shareholders comprising over 40% of the issued and outstanding shares, management and the board believe there is widespread support for the name change. Final approvals in connection with the name change will be sought at the AGM and in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange regulations.

The ticker symbol changes and the corporate name change to Realbotix were determined by management to more adequately reflect the Company's principal business operations and consolidate the brand under one banner.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology company focused on building ultra-realistic humanoid robotics and companionship based AI. Tokens.com owns 100% of Simulacra Corp., 15.3% of StoryFire Inc., an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto related domain names.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521725963/en/