Tokens.com to Rebrand as Realbotix

Tokens.com Corp. (TSX-V: COIN | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a leader in building realistic humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, has registered "Realbotix” as its business name and will propose a legal name change to Realbotix Corp. at its next annual general meeting ("AGM”), currently scheduled to be held on July 9, 2024.

In discussions with major shareholders comprising over 40% of the issued and outstanding shares, the management and board believe there to be widespread support for the rebrand and name change. Final approvals in connection with the name change will be sought at the AGM and in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange’s regulations.

In addition, the Company will change its Canadian ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange to XBOT, effective May 24, 2024, pre-market open. The US ticker symbol on the OTCQB was changed to XBOTF on May 17, 2024. The Company's Frankfurt ticker symbol will remain 76M.

The name change to Realbotix was determined by management to more adequately reflect the Company's principal business operations and consolidate the brand under one banner. The Company will continue to manage its cryptocurrency inventory and expects to sell a portion or all of its cryptocurrency over time depending on the capital needs of the business and the market prices.

In preparation for such changes, the Company will be changing its corporate website to www.Realbotix.Ai. Further announcements regarding a new website launch are forthcoming. The Company will also use the www.Realbotix.com domain as its main customer site for the procurement and ordering of humanoid robots and integrated AI based services. Visitors to Tokens.com will be redirected to the new website once completed. In the meantime, regulatory filings will continue to be filed under Tokens.com Corp. on www.sedar.com until a final approval is tabled for a vote at the Company's AGM.

"Tokens.com has evolved through the years. Tokens.com reflects our roots in crypto, but now no longer adequately conveys our principal business operation,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. "With recent changes, our new name clearly identifies that we are in the business of creating relationship-based AI and realistic humanoid robots. Subject to approval by the shareholders at the AGM, the name change will also pave the way for the sale of the Tokens.com domain name, which we believe is one of the premier domain names in all of crypto. We are excited to continue to forge ahead in this new pathway and with a new identity which better reflects the Company’s recent evolution."

