Tokens.com to Release its Q1-2024 Financial Statements on February 14, 2024

Tokens.com Corp. (Cboe Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a web3 technology company that owns an inventory of cryptocurrencies, is pleased to share that it will release its Q1-2024 financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 ("Q1-2024”) on February 14th, 2024.

An investor webinar hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel on Zoom has been scheduled to discuss the Company’s Q1-2024 financial results starting at 10:00 am ET on February 14th, 2024.

Investor Webinar Details:

Date: February 14th, 2024.

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Zoom Webinar Registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vrXDoDmhReeMAok3_w78uw

To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial-in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a web3 that also owns an inventory of cryptocurrency, digital real estate, and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the strategic review process and the work of the Committee; whether a strategic change, transaction or any outcome will result from or be consummated or implemented as a result of the strategic review process; and whether any transaction resulting from the strategic review process, if any, will ultimately enhance shareholder or stakeholder value in the long term.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

