Tonix Pharma Intends To Offer And Sell Shares Of Its Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the preparation of the new drug application relating to its Tonmya product candidate in patients with fibromyalgia, and the satisfaction of any portion of its existing indebtedness.