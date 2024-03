Tonix Pharma's TNX-2900 Gets Rare Pediatric Disease Designation For Prader-Willi Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Monday announced that the FDA has granted rare pediatric disease designation to TNX-2900 to treat Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS in children and adolescents.

TNX-2900 is a proprietary magnesium potentiated formulation of intranasal oxytocin.

PWS is the most common genetic cause of life-threatening childhood obesity, which currently has no approved treatments.