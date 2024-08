Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock After Its 600% Surge? Wall Street Has a Clear Answer.

Many experts see artificial intelligence (AI) as the investment opportunity of a lifetime. While the market is still nascent, chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has already benefited substantially. Since January 2023, its trailing-12-month revenue has nearly tripled and shares have surged more than 600%.After those astonishing gains, some investors may worry it's too late to buy Nvidia stock, but Wall Street remains bullish. Sixty-one analysts follow the semiconductor company, according to CNN Business. Within that group, 92% (56 analysts) rate the stock a buy, and the remaining 8% (5 analysts) rate the stock a hold. Not a single analyst recommends selling right now.Even more compelling, Nvidia carries a median 12-month price target of $140 per share, which implies 35% upside from its current share price of $104. Suffice it to say Wall Street analysts generally do not believe it's too late to buy Nvidia . In fact, most view the current price as a reasonable entry point for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool