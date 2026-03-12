NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.03.2026 16:41:28
Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
While the market remains volatile in early 2026, savvy investors are eyeing three growth powerhouses with long-term potential. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been a growth machine in banking and has a long runway to expand the business. Meanwhile, On Holding (NYSE: ONON) continues to crush the footwear space with industry-leading margins. Lastly, Uber (NYSE: UBER) has transformed from a cash-burner into a structural profit machine, trading at an attractive forward P/E of 22 while scaling its high-margin advertising business.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 10, 2026. The video was published on March 12, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!