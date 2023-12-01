Total Voting Rights and Capital

01.12.2023 10:57:31

Britvic plc (BVIC )
01-Dec-2023 / 09:57 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

01 December 2023

 

In compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (“the Rules”), the Company notifies the market of the following:

 

As at 30 November 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 249,548,637 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each (“Shares”). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.

 

The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.

 

The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share (“ADS”) programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADS’s on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS.  The Shares traded in the form of ADS’s are included within the total set out above.

 

The above figure of 249,548,637 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company’s Shares under the Rules. 

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Britvic plc

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
