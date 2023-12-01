|
01.12.2023 10:57:31
Total Voting Rights and Capital
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
01 December 2023
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
In compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (“the Rules”), the Company notifies the market of the following:
As at 30 November 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 249,548,637 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each (“Shares”). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.
The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.
The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share (“ADS”) programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADS’s on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADS’s are included within the total set out above.
The above figure of 249,548,637 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company’s Shares under the Rules.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
Britvic plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|289248
|EQS News ID:
|1787673
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Britvic Plc
|9,55
|-7,28%
