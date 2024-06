TotalEnergies Announces Two LNG Medium- And Long-term Contracts In Asia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies (TTE) has signed two LNG medium- and long-term contracts in Asia: a sales and purchase agreement with Indian Oil Corporation for the delivery to India of up to 800,000 tons per year of LNG for ten years from 2026; and an agreement with Korea South-East Power for the delivery to South Korea of up to around 500,000 tons per year of LNG for five years from 2027.

"These agreements allow TotalEnergies to secure medium-term outlets for its global LNG supply portfolio," said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.