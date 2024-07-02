REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 2 July 2024 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by Touax SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 28 June 2024:

- Number of shares: 11 928

- Cash in the liquidity account: 22 484,66 €

During the first half of 2024, a total of:

PURCHASE 77 861 shares 374 717,63 € 1 126 transactions SALE 73 883 shares 354 820,80 € 894 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the annual statement on 29 December 2023, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 7 950

- Cash in the liquidity account: 42 381,73 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

****************

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00



ANNEXE

Purchase Sale Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR TOTAL 1 126 77 861 374 717,63 894 73 883 354 820,80 02/01/2024 0 0 0 6 360 2028,84 03/01/2024 8 514 2865,24 9 1025 5773,46 04/01/2024 7 624 3477,84 1 80 451,2 05/01/2024 3 166 917,86 0 0 0 08/01/2024 6 485 2649,9 2 500 2760 09/01/2024 0 0 0 7 560 3050,5 10/01/2024 14 1398 7603,3 3 120 654 11/01/2024 2 110 591,8 3 50 270 12/01/2024 6 569 3039,18 0 0 0 15/01/2024 11 2349 12177,74 4 1349 7069,26 16/01/2024 8 1056 5470,08 12 639 3333,54 17/01/2024 4 138 721,56 8 1242 6572,98 18/01/2024 1 100 530 2 222 1194,36 19/01/2024 0 0 0 25 1636 8961,54 22/01/2024 2 143 806,52 10 325 1846,5 23/01/2024 3 197 1119,62 4 138 789,36 24/01/2024 1 265 1515,8 7 472 2709,28 25/01/2024 6 530 3035 3 71 406,12 26/01/2024 1 50 285 8 291 1665,56 29/01/2024 12 699 3951,6 6 209 1187,78 30/01/2024 18 1340 7481,42 2 247 1404,6 31/01/2024 10 561 3108,38 5 266 1489,56 01/02/2024 5 387 2149,22 3 554 3100,88 02/02/2024 20 3307 17840,58 2 118 650,28 05/02/2024 4 255 1361,8 6 527 2845,8 06/02/2024 15 724 3802,66 1 100 530 07/02/2024 15 781 4019,72 1 104 547,04 08/02/2024 14 694 3473 5 608 3104,66 09/02/2024 8 159 777,92 11 550 2642,84 12/02/2024 1 22 105,6 9 227 1095,08 13/02/2024 0 0 0 13 974 4805,21 14/02/2024 0 0 0 8 467 2325,2 15/02/2024 5 279 1393,56 6 576 2911,26 16/02/2024 14 790 3912,46 5 421 2098,25 19/02/2024 6 355 1742,43 3 156 767,84 20/02/2024 5 189 925,12 7 350 1718,86 21/02/2024 3 76 372,4 5 266 1314,11 22/02/2024 6 268 1313,84 2 119 590,24 23/02/2024 23 1681 8072,87 2 68 334,83 26/02/2024 5 242 1144,98 4 323 1533,76 27/02/2024 1 44 211,2 12 1005 4829,75 28/02/2024 9 482 2288,83 6 515 2461,25 29/02/2024 7 185 884,06 2 12 57,6 01/03/2024 1 30 144 9 588 2837,88 04/03/2024 15 683 3259,59 3 447 2145,71 05/03/2024 10 205 967,93 1 2 9,4 06/03/2024 13 1749 7954,02 2 330 1532,85 07/03/2024 1 11 49,5 1 1 4,6 08/03/2024 10 385 1735,21 10 503 2275,78 11/03/2024 6 262 1168,52 21 2095 9709,04 12/03/2024 1 100 476 10 669 3173,1 13/03/2024 2 148 704,48 7 580 2774,53 14/03/2024 14 667 3192,08 8 700 3358,99 15/03/2024 0 0 0 1 50 241,5 18/03/2024 12 910 4357,86 6 527 2538,48 19/03/2024 11 782 3648,63 2 101 474,74 20/03/2024 4 215 981,9 11 1001 4597,04 21/03/2024 0 0 0 16 961 4498,7 22/03/2024 9 687 3252,8 29 2041 9783,35 25/03/2024 8 400 1890 2 100 476 26/03/2024 13 599 2790,36 24 1657 7845,38 27/03/2024 81 1574 7392,47 13 988 4711,29 28/03/2024 16 866 3979,8 4 116 536,4 02/04/2024 11 482 2153,18 8 830 3719,64 03/04/2024 0 0 0 12 1154 5246,53 04/04/2024 12 821 3860,48 21 2476 11846,79 05/04/2024 12 812 3966,53 5 294 1443,78 08/04/2024 13 1634 7892,21 9 957 4644,69 09/04/2024 9 829 3997,06 1 40 193,2 10/04/2024 5 167 811,97 19 1705 8314,44 11/04/2024 1 1020 5100 12 1323 6678,81 12/04/2024 12 994 5057,36 15 1078 5535,72 15/04/2024 17 1039 5221,9 7 184 937,78 16/04/2024 3 170 843 2 91 454,76 17/04/2024 1 300 1494 6 259 1295 18/04/2024 7 1323 6597,35 0 0 0 19/04/2024 2 148 734,08 9 614 3060,84 22/04/2024 22 1377 6756,78 4 172 855 23/04/2024 7 267 1292,85 5 263 1276,95 24/04/2024 2 82 397,7 10 348 1694,35 25/04/2024 11 474 2283,2 6 335 1626,65 26/04/2024 2 150 719 8 539 2601,94 29/04/2024 7 413 2001,26 0 0 0 30/04/2024 13 1052 5072,59 0 0 0 02/05/2024 16 1106 5199,95 9 587 2770,99 03/05/2024 5 814 3883,36 12 902 4297,32 06/05/2024 3 120 574,8 16 1071 5176,38 07/05/2024 10 350 1703,5 9 726 3547,27 08/05/2024 1 62 300,7 6 638 3111,97 09/05/2024 4 373 1805,8 3 135 658,6 10/05/2024 9 850 4096,75 2 215 1040,6 13/05/2024 2 200 963 15 1565 7565,65 14/05/2024 7 457 2224,47 21 1081 5292,07 15/05/2024 21 677 3310,3 2 365 1794,15 16/05/2024 19 1172 5718,89 5 440 2161,8 17/05/2024 7 676 3248 6 525 2536,88 20/05/2024 5 449 2166,18 5 654 3166,04 21/05/2024 6 345 1665,29 2 200 970 22/05/2024 8 1133 5425,04 6 665 3202,3 23/05/2024 9 587 2785,25 7 1050 5037,17 24/05/2024 0 0 0 9 684 3265,45 27/05/2024 8 1020 4887,6 11 1012 4907,5 28/05/2024 5 336 1604,58 11 637 3055,05 29/05/2024 3 487 2327,86 2 100 479 30/05/2024 16 1544 7354,57 11 771 3706,41 31/05/2024 10 1191 5681,08 6 490 2347,1 03/06/2024 11 301 1434 9 1156 5543,16 04/06/2024 15 770 3685 9 589 2838,67 05/06/2024 10 820 3912 8 270 1296 06/06/2024 2 315 1494,75 8 1111 5303,5 07/06/2024 1 25 118,75 2 265 1263,05 10/06/2024 15 900 4251,68 10 740 3518,3 11/06/2024 10 625 2955,25 0 0 0 12/06/2024 6 533 2491,64 7 741 3491,28 13/06/2024 16 1437 6676,67 17 2602 12240,79 14/06/2024 21 2319 10685,87 0 0 0 17/06/2024 16 2106 9243,73 1 20 87 18/06/2024 14 683 2904,35 4 415 1772,4 19/06/2024 1 30 126 9 746 3149,13 20/06/2024 14 590 2470,8 9 947 3999,07 21/06/2024 24 955 3932,63 6 375 1569,5 24/06/2024 21 1322 5194,04 9 985 3878,75 25/06/2024 27 1603 5941,11 1 91 350,35 26/06/2024 9 814 2886,52 15 2791 10075,54 27/06/2024 12 529 1886,98 6 355 1270,4 28/06/2024 22 1194 4161,15 9 1210 4249,4

Attachment