02.07.2024 17:45:00

Touax: half year statement of the liquidity contract

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 2 July 2024 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by Touax SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 28 June 2024:

-        Number of shares: 11 928
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 22 484,66 €

During the first half of 2024, a total of:

PURCHASE77 861 shares374 717,63 €1 126 transactions
SALE73 883 shares354 820,80 €894 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the annual statement on 29 December 2023, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 7 950
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 42 381,73 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX                SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00
        

        

ANNEXE

 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EUR
TOTAL1 12677 861374 717,6389473 883354 820,80
02/01/202400063602028,84
03/01/202485142865,24910255773,46
04/01/202476243477,84180451,2
05/01/20243166917,86000
08/01/202464852649,925002760
09/01/202400075603050,5
10/01/20241413987603,33120654
11/01/20242110591,8350270
12/01/202465693039,18000
15/01/202411234912177,74413497069,26
16/01/2024810565470,08126393333,54
17/01/20244138721,56812426572,98
18/01/2024110053022221194,36
19/01/20240002516368961,54
22/01/20242143806,52103251846,5
23/01/202431971119,624138789,36
24/01/202412651515,874722709,28
25/01/202465303035371406,12
26/01/202415028582911665,56
29/01/2024126993951,662091187,78
30/01/20241813407481,4222471404,6
31/01/2024105613108,3852661489,56
01/02/202453872149,2235543100,88
02/02/202420330717840,582118650,28
05/02/202442551361,865272845,8
06/02/2024157243802,661100530
07/02/2024157814019,721104547,04
08/02/202414694347356083104,66
09/02/20248159777,92115502642,84
12/02/2024122105,692271095,08
13/02/2024000139744805,21
14/02/202400084672325,2
15/02/202452791393,5665762911,26
16/02/2024147903912,4654212098,25
19/02/202463551742,433156767,84
20/02/20245189925,1273501718,86
21/02/2024376372,452661314,11
22/02/202462681313,842119590,24
23/02/20242316818072,87268334,83
26/02/202452421144,9843231533,76
27/02/2024144211,21210054829,75
28/02/202494822288,8365152461,25
29/02/20247185884,0621257,6
01/03/202413014495882837,88
04/03/2024156833259,5934472145,71
05/03/202410205967,93129,4
06/03/20241317497954,0223301532,85
07/03/202411149,5114,6
08/03/2024103851735,21105032275,78
11/03/202462621168,522120959709,04
12/03/20241100476106693173,1
13/03/20242148704,4875802774,53
14/03/2024146673192,0887003358,99
15/03/2024000150241,5
18/03/2024129104357,8665272538,48
19/03/2024117823648,632101474,74
20/03/20244215981,91110014597,04
21/03/2024000169614498,7
22/03/202496873252,82920419783,35
25/03/2024840018902100476
26/03/2024135992790,362416577845,38
27/03/20248115747392,47139884711,29
28/03/2024168663979,84116536,4
02/04/2024114822153,1888303719,64
03/04/20240001211545246,53
04/04/2024128213860,4821247611846,79
05/04/2024128123966,5352941443,78
08/04/20241316347892,2199574644,69
09/04/202498293997,06140193,2
10/04/20245167811,971917058314,44
11/04/20241102051001213236678,81
12/04/2024129945057,361510785535,72
15/04/20241710395221,97184937,78
16/04/20243170843291454,76
17/04/20241300149462591295
18/04/2024713236597,35000
19/04/20242148734,0896143060,84
22/04/20242213776756,784172855
23/04/202472671292,8552631276,95
24/04/2024282397,7103481694,35
25/04/2024114742283,263351626,65
26/04/2024215071985392601,94
29/04/202474132001,26000
30/04/20241310525072,59000
02/05/20241611065199,9595872770,99
03/05/202458143883,36129024297,32
06/05/20243120574,81610715176,38
07/05/2024103501703,597263547,27
08/05/2024162300,766383111,97
09/05/202443731805,83135658,6
10/05/202498504096,7522151040,6
13/05/202422009631515657565,65
14/05/202474572224,472110815292,07
15/05/2024216773310,323651794,15
16/05/20241911725718,8954402161,8
17/05/20247676324865252536,88
20/05/202454492166,1856543166,04
21/05/202463451665,292200970
22/05/2024811335425,0466653202,3
23/05/202495872785,25710505037,17
24/05/202400096843265,45
27/05/2024810204887,61110124907,5
28/05/202453361604,58116373055,05
29/05/202434872327,862100479
30/05/20241615447354,57117713706,41
31/05/20241011915681,0864902347,1
03/06/2024113011434911565543,16
04/06/202415770368595892838,67
05/06/202410820391282701296
06/06/202423151494,75811115303,5
07/06/2024125118,7522651263,05
10/06/2024159004251,68107403518,3
11/06/2024106252955,25000
12/06/202465332491,6477413491,28
13/06/20241614376676,6717260212240,79
14/06/202421231910685,87000
17/06/20241621069243,7312087
18/06/2024146832904,3544151772,4
19/06/202413012697463149,13
20/06/2024145902470,899473999,07
21/06/2024249553932,6363751569,5
24/06/20242113225194,0499853878,75
25/06/20242716035941,11191350,35
26/06/202498142886,5215279110075,54
27/06/2024125291886,9863551270,4
28/06/20242211944161,15912104249,4

