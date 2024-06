Tourmaline Appoints Ryan Robinson As CFO

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (TRML), focused on life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, announced on Thursday the appointment of Ryan Robinson as CFO, with effect from June 25.

Robinson has been serving as interim chief financial officer, since October 2023, and held the role of vice president, finance, and controller.

Before joining Tourmaline, Robinson served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Korro Bio.