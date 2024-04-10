Toyota 2025 4Runner To Be Launched In Fall 2024

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America, affiliated to Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corp., is launching the all-new 2025 Toyota 4Runner in the United States in the fall of 2024.

The latest sixth generation 4Runner will be built in Toyota's Tahara plant in Japan.

According to the company, the 4Runner, which has been on the market for the past four decades, has long established itself as a North American off-road icon, ready to tackle tough terrain in its way.

The all-new 2025 Toyota 4Runner, which stays true to its original concept, introduces a bold new look and adds new technology, premium materials, options, and safety.

4Runner is built on Toyota's tough TNGA-F global truck platform that is shared with Tacoma, Land Cruiser, Tundra and Sequoia. The platform utilizes a high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame and features a multi-link coil rear and double wishbone front suspension.

The new 4Runner offers two powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.4 liter four-cylinder powertrains. These include the i-FORCE engine with 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque that is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road and Limited grades will come standard with the i-FORCE powertrain.

In addition, the 2025 4Runner introduces its first-ever Platinum grade which offers a high-end, luxury experience with all the capability expected in a 4Runner. Platinum slots above the Limited grade by adding unique black exterior styling elements, heated second-row seats, a standard tow tech package, Head-Up Display and automatic rain sensing wipers.

All 2025 4Runner models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the company's suite of active safety and convenience systems.

The 2025 4Runner also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

Dave Christ, Toyota group vice president and general manager said, "This all-new 4Runner has incredible versatility and capability that nicely rounds out our truck family story. We've sold over 3 million in the 40 years it has been on sale, and this sixth-generation model offers a cool new look and incredible features, yet retains the rugged style and capability our customers love about this icon of adventure."

4Runner is the latest hybrid offering in the lineup to wear the Beyond Zero badge as part of the company's diverse portfolio approach toward a carbon-neutral future. Toyota plans to offer 19 electrified vehicles very soon. With the additions of Land Cruiser and Tacoma, Toyota will offer 15 hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle (BEV), and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai.