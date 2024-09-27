+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
Toyota Global Production, Sales Down In August; Stock Dips In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Shares of Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) were losing around 5 percent in the pre-market activity on the NYSE after the Japanese auto major reported Friday weak global production and sales in the month of August.

In the month, the company's worldwide production was 808,023 units, down 12.6 percent from last year. Production inside Japan fell 23.2 percent year-over-year to 242,360 units. Production outside of Japan was 565,663 units, down 7.1 percent.

Total Toyota sales in August were 888,689 units, down 3.7 percent, with a 9.6 percent drop in sales in Japan, and a 2.4 percent decline in sales outside Japan.

Total Toyota exports in August totaled 136,891 units, down 16.3 percent from last year.

Worldwide 2024 cumulative total production was 6.81 million units, down 8.9 percent from the prior year, and sales were 6.98 million units, down 3.9 percent.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, Toyota shares were trading at $180.00, down 4.94 percent.

