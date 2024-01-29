Toyota Industries: Investigation Committee Confirms Irregularities Of Certification Regulations

(RTTNews) - The special investigation committee that was commissioned to investigate potential irregularities of certification regulations has found that irregularities occurred during the horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models for automobiles that Toyota Motor Corporation had commissioned to Toyota Industries Corporation. Based on the results, TICO decided to temporarily suspend shipments of the affected engines. Toyota Motor Corporation has also decided to temporarily suspend shipments of vehicles equipped with the affected engines. However, there is no need to stop using the affected engines or vehicles as the affected engines and vehicles meet engine performance output standards, Toyota Motor stated.

As per the report, during certification testing, the horsepower output performance of engines was measured using ECUs with software that differed from that used for mass production so that results could measure to make values appear smoother with less variation. The company noted that ten vehicle models are using the affected engines globally, including six in Japan.