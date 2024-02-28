Toyota Recalls Over 380,000 Tacoma Pickups To Fix Axle Defect

(RTTNews) - Japanese auto giant Toyota (TM) is recalling about 381,000 Tacoma pickup trucks over a loose part that can separate from the rear axle, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to the recall statement, welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle assembly during manufacturing could cause certain retaining nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off, potentially causing a part to separate from the axle. If separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

Toyota dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly and retighten the axle retaining nuts at no cost to customers. If axle components are damaged as a result of this condition, they will be repaired or replaced, if necessary, based on inspection criteria.

The trucks involved are model year 2022 and 2023 Tacoma pickups. Customers will be notified about this issue through the mail by late April 2024.

Toyota did not reveal that whether any accidents or injuries have resulted from this issue.

Meanwhile, Toyota recently recalled 280,000 trucks and SUVs for a different issue that resulted in trucks "creeping" forward when put in neutral. The vehicles involved in that recall were Toyota's large Tundra pickup and Sequoia and Lexus LX 600 large SUVs.

Last year, Toyota recalled 1 million vehicles for a sensor issue that could make airbags deploy when they shouldn't.