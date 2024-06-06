Toyota Unveils 2025 Toyota Crown Signia

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America said the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia, with a choice of XLE and Limited grades, are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships later this Summer. The Toyota Crown Signia comes at a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price that starts at $43,590 for the XLE grade and $47,990 for the Limited grade, excluding Delivery Processing and Handling fee.

The XLE grade comes equipped with the 2.5-liter Toyota HEV system, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive with three selectable drive modes,19-inch machine-finished alloy wheels, heated and ventilated powered front seats, heated outboard seats in the rear, the Toyota Audio Multimedia System with 12.3-inch touchscreen, and six speaker audio system, standard.

The Limited grade comes equipped with all of the XLE features and adds dark gray metallic finished 21-inch, LED headlights with auto-leveling feature, 7-spoke alloy wheels, a fixed glass panoramic roof, 11-speaker JBL audio system, a digital rear view mirror, Digital Key capability for using a smartphone to access and start the vehicle, and rain sensing windshield wipers.