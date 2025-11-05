05.11.2025 19:03:03

TP Group Q3 Revenues Down, But 4% On LFL Basis

(RTTNews) - TP Group (TLPFF.PK, TEP.PA) Wednesday reported third-quarter revenues of 2.51 billion euros, down from 2.52 billion euros last year.

On a like-for-like basis, third quarter revenues were up 3.9%.

Revenues for the nine-month period were 7.62 billion euros, up from 7.60 billion euros last year.

Daniel Julien, CEO of TP Group, said: "The third quarter of 2025 has broadly proved consistent with the first half of the year. It demonstrated the resilience of LanguageLine Solutions in a highly challenging business environment for interpretation activities in the US. The fourth quarter of the year is typically the most significant in terms of revenue, and this year is being impacted by a combination of environmental and political factors generating headwinds across several markets. In this context, we are fully focused on making sure we deliver the adjusted 2025 objectives and our long-term Future Forward strategy."

Looking forward, TP updated its 2025 outlook and now expects group LFL revenue growth between 1.0% and 2.0%, compared to prior estimate of the lower end of the 2% to 4% range.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker -- ATX beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch schwächer zu. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine Verluste abschütteln. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen