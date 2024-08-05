TPG Telecom In Talks With Vocus Group For Potential Fibre Network Sale

(RTTNews) - Responding to a media report, TPG Telecom Limited (TPG.AX) has confirmed that it is in discussions with Vocus Group regarding a potential sale of its fibre network.

On August 4, 2024, the Australian Financial Review reported that TPG Telecom is negotiating with Vocus Group over a possible sale of its fibre network.

At the Annual General Meeting held on May 3, 2024, TPG reiterated its previous statements about continuing to explore value-optimizing options for its fixed infrastructure assets as part of a strategic review. TPG and Vocus Group have engaged in non-exclusive discussions as part of this review process.

It is important for securityholders to note that discussions between TPG and Vocus Group in 2023 did not result in a transaction, and there is no guarantee that the current discussions will lead to a deal, TPG Telecom said in a statement.

TPG noted that it will provide updates to the market in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.