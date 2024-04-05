05.04.2024 07:00:13

Trading in Intershop shares temporarily suspended in connection with the implementation of the share split

Trading in Intershop shares temporarily suspended in connection with the implementation of the share split

Trading in Intershop shares has temporarily been suspended yesterday, Thursday, 4 April 2024, and will be resumed for formal reasons after the share split on 10th April 2024 at the latest on a split basis.

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2023, its portfolio included 43 properties with a lettable area of approx. 502,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

 

 

 

27/08/2024

Publication of half-year report 2024 with online presentation for media and financial

analysts

27/02/2025

Publication of annual report 2024 with presentation for media and financial analysts

01/04/2025

62nd Ordinary Annual General Meeting

 


News Source: Intershop Holding AG

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1873869

 
End of News EQS News Service

1873869  05.04.2024 CET/CEST

