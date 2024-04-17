Training Industry Selects FranklinCovey for Its 2024 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List Again for the 14th Time

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), one of the largest and the most trusted leadership companies in the world, announced today it has been selected to Training Industry’s 2024 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies™ List again for the 14th time, representing the Leadership Training sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

"Every year we’re selected to Training Industry’s Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List, we’re thrilled,” said Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO. "Our unique approach to leadership development combines our best-in-class content and solutions, expert consultants and facilitators, and innovative technology, all available through our FranklinCovey All Access Pass and FranklinCovey Impact Platform. This combination supports and reinforces lasting behavior change at scale. We’re honored to partner closely with our clients to transform their organizations by building exceptional leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action.”

"This year’s Top 20 Leadership Training companies, such as FranklinCovey, were selected from our most competitive sector, and offer comprehensive and innovative approaches to strategically addressing learning needs at all leadership levels,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "With their array of high-quality leadership programs and cutting-edge technology offerings, including solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence, these innovative providers ensure dynamic development for learners, transforming workplaces in the process. By offering accurate and diverse metrics and a range of delivery options, these providers effectively equip leaders to meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace.”

FranklinCovey’s selection to the list was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the leadership training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

Jennifer Colosimo, FranklinCovey President, Enterprise Division, said, "We’re pleased that our clients have found such immense value in our world-class content and solutions, which include timeless, principle-based frameworks and tools, which help leaders build the character, mindset, skillset, and behaviors needed to inspire and engage their teams. This fundamentally changes how these leaders see themselves, transforming the way they work with their teams. They’re able to work more effectively, engage others, expand their impact, and deliver breakthrough results for their organization, over and over again.”

FranklinCovey’s approach to developing leaders focuses on three areas:

Expanding a leader’s impact - As leaders adopt and internalize principles of individual effectiveness, they:

Build their character and competence.

Develop emotional resilience and agility.

See their purpose and connect it with key business goals.

Result: Leaders change their behavior in fundamental, lasting ways that positively impact everyone around them.

Creating collective action and engagement – As leaders develop the skills of effective, principle-based leadership, they:

Create shared vision and strategy and communicate those ideas so powerfully that others join them on their journey.

Focus everyone on a common goal and ignite each person’s intelligence to achieve it together.

Build high-trust, inclusive teams.

Result: Team members change their behavior in fundamental, lasting ways that improve business results and transform an organization’s culture.

Driving breakthrough results - As leaders consistently practice effective, principle-based leadership, they:

Execute company vision and strategy with and through others.

Coach others to increase their capacity to achieve goals and solve problems.

Embrace and navigate change to improve outcomes in every circumstance.

Result: Leaders and teams deliver exceptional business results in a virtuous cycle of engagement, productivity, and innovation.

Through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey provides learning solutions to assist leaders in developing key capabilities in the following areas, including:

Team Management

Strategic Leadership

Self-Management

Communication Skills

Build Trust

Change Management

Inclusive Leadership

Business Execution

Sales Training

The FranklinCovey All Access Pass allows passholders to expand their reach, sustainably impact performance, and achieve breakthrough results. It provides access to a vast library of FranklinCovey content, including assessments, training courses, tools, and resources available Live In-Person, Live-Online, and OnDemand. For more information, visit www.franklincovey.com or call 888-868-1776.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240417596906/en/