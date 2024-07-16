16th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 15th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,535 Lowest price per share (pence): 658.00 Highest price per share (pence): 670.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 662.3392

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 662.3392 7,535 658.00 670.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 15 July 2024 09:09:06 127 662.00 XLON 00286757871TRLO1 15 July 2024 09:30:07 120 661.00 XLON 00286768096TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:24:44 30 670.00 XLON 00286817629TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:24:44 137 670.00 XLON 00286817630TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:24:44 123 670.00 XLON 00286817631TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:24:44 106 670.00 XLON 00286817632TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:31:37 128 668.00 XLON 00286823305TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:32:59 12 667.00 XLON 00286824287TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:40:23 12 667.00 XLON 00286830536TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:49:07 12 667.00 XLON 00286840461TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:49:24 12 667.00 XLON 00286840629TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:49:24 76 667.00 XLON 00286840630TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:49:24 24 667.00 XLON 00286840631TRLO1 15 July 2024 10:49:24 136 667.00 XLON 00286840632TRLO1 15 July 2024 11:35:31 130 669.00 XLON 00286847590TRLO1 15 July 2024 11:35:31 121 669.00 XLON 00286847591TRLO1 15 July 2024 13:26:37 122 668.00 XLON 00286850071TRLO1 15 July 2024 13:26:37 121 668.00 XLON 00286850072TRLO1 15 July 2024 13:26:37 170 668.00 XLON 00286850073TRLO1 15 July 2024 13:26:37 102 668.00 XLON 00286850074TRLO1 15 July 2024 13:47:37 242 665.00 XLON 00286850557TRLO1 15 July 2024 14:30:00 12 663.00 XLON 00286851565TRLO1 15 July 2024 14:30:00 110 663.00 XLON 00286851566TRLO1 15 July 2024 14:34:25 61 662.00 XLON 00286851672TRLO1 15 July 2024 14:34:25 59 662.00 XLON 00286851673TRLO1 15 July 2024 14:37:53 320 662.00 XLON 00286851834TRLO1 15 July 2024 14:37:53 480 662.00 XLON 00286851835TRLO1 15 July 2024 14:50:53 12 658.00 XLON 00286852245TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:00:51 124 660.00 XLON 00286852494TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:47:31 173 661.00 XLON 00286853975TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:47:31 26 661.00 XLON 00286853976TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:47:31 1,000 661.00 XLON 00286853977TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:47:31 305 661.00 XLON 00286853978TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:47:31 8 661.00 XLON 00286853979TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:48:21 378 660.00 XLON 00286853986TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:03 110 660.00 XLON 00286854260TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:03 500 660.00 XLON 00286854261TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:03 106 660.00 XLON 00286854262TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:08 111 660.00 XLON 00286854265TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:09 368 659.00 XLON 00286854266TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:09 268 660.00 XLON 00286854267TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:09 105 660.00 XLON 00286854268TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:09 98 660.00 XLON 00286854269TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:09 103 660.00 XLON 00286854270TRLO1 15 July 2024 15:59:18 358 659.00 XLON 00286854273TRLO1 15 July 2024 16:12:15 16 659.00 XLON 00286854799TRLO1 15 July 2024 16:14:52 131 659.00 XLON 00286854914TRLO1 15 July 2024 16:14:52 130 659.00 XLON 00286854915TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970