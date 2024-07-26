26.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

26th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:25th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:26,361
Lowest price per share (pence):648.00
Highest price per share (pence):669.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):662.9616

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON662.961626,361648.00669.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
25 July 2024 09:02:57233655.00XLON00288691734TRLO1
25 July 2024 09:02:572,021655.00XLON00288691735TRLO1
25 July 2024 09:03:32129655.00XLON00288691980TRLO1
25 July 2024 09:03:32100648.00XLON00288691981TRLO1
25 July 2024 09:27:10421652.00XLON00288701539TRLO1
25 July 2024 10:22:0315658.00XLON00288726580TRLO1
25 July 2024 10:22:03130658.00XLON00288726581TRLO1
25 July 2024 10:22:0375658.00XLON00288726582TRLO1
25 July 2024 10:33:001658.00XLON00288731780TRLO1
25 July 2024 12:28:03100663.00XLON00288755277TRLO1
25 July 2024 12:28:03130663.00XLON00288755278TRLO1
25 July 2024 12:28:038663.00XLON00288755279TRLO1
25 July 2024 12:28:03130663.00XLON00288755280TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:23:065665.00XLON00288756640TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:23:06160665.00XLON00288756641TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:23:06215665.00XLON00288756642TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:23:06477665.00XLON00288756643TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:23:0636665.00XLON00288756644TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:23:0610665.00XLON00288756645TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:23:0633665.00XLON00288756646TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14118664.00XLON00288756996TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14117664.00XLON00288756997TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14117664.00XLON00288756998TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14117664.00XLON00288756999TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14118664.00XLON00288757000TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14117664.00XLON00288757001TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14117664.00XLON00288757002TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14234664.00XLON00288757003TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14125664.00XLON00288757004TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14117664.00XLON00288757005TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14117664.00XLON00288757006TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14235664.00XLON00288757007TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:14234664.00XLON00288757008TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:1423664.00XLON00288757009TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:1487664.00XLON00288757010TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:1410,000664.00XLON00288756995TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:157664.00XLON00288757011TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:40:15130664.00XLON00288757012TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:50:1714665.00XLON00288757382TRLO1
25 July 2024 13:56:0820665.00XLON00288757476TRLO1
25 July 2024 14:04:1520665.00XLON00288757660TRLO1
25 July 2024 14:42:5693667.00XLON00288759004TRLO1
25 July 2024 14:48:4925669.00XLON00288759379TRLO1
25 July 2024 14:48:49124669.00XLON00288759380TRLO1
25 July 2024 14:48:4911669.00XLON00288759381TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48127668.00XLON00288760325TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48126668.00XLON00288760326TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48126668.00XLON00288760327TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48127668.00XLON00288760328TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48127668.00XLON00288760329TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48126668.00XLON00288760330TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48306668.00XLON00288760331TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48370668.00XLON00288760332TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48105668.00XLON00288760333TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48108668.00XLON00288760334TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48306668.00XLON00288760335TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:48306668.00XLON00288760336TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:4819668.00XLON00288760337TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:49742667.00XLON00288760348TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:49135667.00XLON00288760349TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:4938667.00XLON00288760350TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:49135667.00XLON00288760351TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:4911667.00XLON00288760352TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:49135667.00XLON00288760353TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:03:498667.00XLON00288760354TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:13603666.00XLON00288760416TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:13120666.00XLON00288760417TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:1321666.00XLON00288760418TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:137666.00XLON00288760419TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:13120666.00XLON00288760420TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:13120666.00XLON00288760421TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:137666.00XLON00288760422TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:13622665.00XLON00288760423TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:57120665.00XLON00288760435TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:05:5712665.00XLON00288760436TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:06:24126665.00XLON00288760451TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:15:03117665.00XLON00288760939TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:25:5356665.00XLON00288761605TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:25:5327665.00XLON00288761606TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:25:5344665.00XLON00288761607TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:37:03128665.00XLON00288762160TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:42:028663.00XLON00288762328TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:42:02247663.00XLON00288762329TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:42:021663.00XLON00288762330TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:42:02236661.00XLON00288762331TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:42:02118660.00XLON00288762332TRLO1
25 July 2024 15:54:31119660.00XLON00288764068TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:10:06473660.00XLON00288764716TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:10:067660.00XLON00288764717TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:10:06390660.00XLON00288764718TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:15:19241660.00XLON00288764996TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:15:30251659.00XLON00288765029TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:15:30278659.00XLON00288765030TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:18:40248658.00XLON00288765339TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:18:401658.00XLON00288765340TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:18:40124658.00XLON00288765341TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:18:40124658.00XLON00288765342TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:18:40124658.00XLON00288765343TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:18:40124658.00XLON00288765344TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:18:58119659.00XLON00288765369TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:24:34154661.00XLON00288765772TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:27:18142662.00XLON00288765924TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:27:18119661.00XLON00288765925TRLO1
25 July 2024 16:27:54114660.00XLON00288765972TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 7,55 -2,58% Paypoint PLCShs

Nachrichten

