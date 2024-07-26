26th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 25th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 26,361 Lowest price per share (pence): 648.00 Highest price per share (pence): 669.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 662.9616

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 662.9616 26,361 648.00 669.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 25 July 2024 09:02:57 233 655.00 XLON 00288691734TRLO1 25 July 2024 09:02:57 2,021 655.00 XLON 00288691735TRLO1 25 July 2024 09:03:32 129 655.00 XLON 00288691980TRLO1 25 July 2024 09:03:32 100 648.00 XLON 00288691981TRLO1 25 July 2024 09:27:10 421 652.00 XLON 00288701539TRLO1 25 July 2024 10:22:03 15 658.00 XLON 00288726580TRLO1 25 July 2024 10:22:03 130 658.00 XLON 00288726581TRLO1 25 July 2024 10:22:03 75 658.00 XLON 00288726582TRLO1 25 July 2024 10:33:00 1 658.00 XLON 00288731780TRLO1 25 July 2024 12:28:03 100 663.00 XLON 00288755277TRLO1 25 July 2024 12:28:03 130 663.00 XLON 00288755278TRLO1 25 July 2024 12:28:03 8 663.00 XLON 00288755279TRLO1 25 July 2024 12:28:03 130 663.00 XLON 00288755280TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:23:06 5 665.00 XLON 00288756640TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:23:06 160 665.00 XLON 00288756641TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:23:06 215 665.00 XLON 00288756642TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:23:06 477 665.00 XLON 00288756643TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:23:06 36 665.00 XLON 00288756644TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:23:06 10 665.00 XLON 00288756645TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:23:06 33 665.00 XLON 00288756646TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 118 664.00 XLON 00288756996TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 117 664.00 XLON 00288756997TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 117 664.00 XLON 00288756998TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 117 664.00 XLON 00288756999TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 118 664.00 XLON 00288757000TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 117 664.00 XLON 00288757001TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 117 664.00 XLON 00288757002TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 234 664.00 XLON 00288757003TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 125 664.00 XLON 00288757004TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 117 664.00 XLON 00288757005TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 117 664.00 XLON 00288757006TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 235 664.00 XLON 00288757007TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 234 664.00 XLON 00288757008TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 23 664.00 XLON 00288757009TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 87 664.00 XLON 00288757010TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:14 10,000 664.00 XLON 00288756995TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:15 7 664.00 XLON 00288757011TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:40:15 130 664.00 XLON 00288757012TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:50:17 14 665.00 XLON 00288757382TRLO1 25 July 2024 13:56:08 20 665.00 XLON 00288757476TRLO1 25 July 2024 14:04:15 20 665.00 XLON 00288757660TRLO1 25 July 2024 14:42:56 93 667.00 XLON 00288759004TRLO1 25 July 2024 14:48:49 25 669.00 XLON 00288759379TRLO1 25 July 2024 14:48:49 124 669.00 XLON 00288759380TRLO1 25 July 2024 14:48:49 11 669.00 XLON 00288759381TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 127 668.00 XLON 00288760325TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 126 668.00 XLON 00288760326TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 126 668.00 XLON 00288760327TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 127 668.00 XLON 00288760328TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 127 668.00 XLON 00288760329TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 126 668.00 XLON 00288760330TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 306 668.00 XLON 00288760331TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 370 668.00 XLON 00288760332TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 105 668.00 XLON 00288760333TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 108 668.00 XLON 00288760334TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 306 668.00 XLON 00288760335TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 306 668.00 XLON 00288760336TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:48 19 668.00 XLON 00288760337TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:49 742 667.00 XLON 00288760348TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:49 135 667.00 XLON 00288760349TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:49 38 667.00 XLON 00288760350TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:49 135 667.00 XLON 00288760351TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:49 11 667.00 XLON 00288760352TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:49 135 667.00 XLON 00288760353TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:03:49 8 667.00 XLON 00288760354TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:13 603 666.00 XLON 00288760416TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:13 120 666.00 XLON 00288760417TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:13 21 666.00 XLON 00288760418TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:13 7 666.00 XLON 00288760419TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:13 120 666.00 XLON 00288760420TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:13 120 666.00 XLON 00288760421TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:13 7 666.00 XLON 00288760422TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:13 622 665.00 XLON 00288760423TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:57 120 665.00 XLON 00288760435TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:05:57 12 665.00 XLON 00288760436TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:06:24 126 665.00 XLON 00288760451TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:15:03 117 665.00 XLON 00288760939TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:25:53 56 665.00 XLON 00288761605TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:25:53 27 665.00 XLON 00288761606TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:25:53 44 665.00 XLON 00288761607TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:37:03 128 665.00 XLON 00288762160TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:42:02 8 663.00 XLON 00288762328TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:42:02 247 663.00 XLON 00288762329TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:42:02 1 663.00 XLON 00288762330TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:42:02 236 661.00 XLON 00288762331TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:42:02 118 660.00 XLON 00288762332TRLO1 25 July 2024 15:54:31 119 660.00 XLON 00288764068TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:10:06 473 660.00 XLON 00288764716TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:10:06 7 660.00 XLON 00288764717TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:10:06 390 660.00 XLON 00288764718TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:15:19 241 660.00 XLON 00288764996TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:15:30 251 659.00 XLON 00288765029TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:15:30 278 659.00 XLON 00288765030TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:18:40 248 658.00 XLON 00288765339TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:18:40 1 658.00 XLON 00288765340TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:18:40 124 658.00 XLON 00288765341TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:18:40 124 658.00 XLON 00288765342TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:18:40 124 658.00 XLON 00288765343TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:18:40 124 658.00 XLON 00288765344TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:18:58 119 659.00 XLON 00288765369TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:24:34 154 661.00 XLON 00288765772TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:27:18 142 662.00 XLON 00288765924TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:27:18 119 661.00 XLON 00288765925TRLO1 25 July 2024 16:27:54 114 660.00 XLON 00288765972TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970