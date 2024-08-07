7th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 6th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,724 Lowest price per share (pence): 644.00 Highest price per share (pence): 662.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 652.8917

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 652.8917 25,724 644.00 662.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 06 August 2024 08:15:09 249 657.00 XLON 00291287368TRLO1 06 August 2024 08:17:43 152 662.00 XLON 00291289135TRLO1 06 August 2024 08:19:52 98 662.00 XLON 00291290146TRLO1 06 August 2024 08:21:55 138 662.00 XLON 00291291084TRLO1 06 August 2024 08:24:05 101 662.00 XLON 00291292101TRLO1 06 August 2024 08:25:59 2 662.00 XLON 00291293111TRLO1 06 August 2024 08:25:59 59 662.00 XLON 00291293110TRLO1 06 August 2024 08:30:00 33 662.00 XLON 00291295318TRLO1 06 August 2024 08:30:00 122 660.00 XLON 00291295324TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:07:48 15,000 656.00 XLON 00291313632TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:15:11 125 656.00 XLON 00291317434TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:15:15 119 651.00 XLON 00291317461TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:30:14 32 654.00 XLON 00291325493TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:31:41 180 654.00 XLON 00291326369TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:34:46 178 655.00 XLON 00291327898TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:47:48 120 653.00 XLON 00291336262TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:47:48 120 653.00 XLON 00291336261TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:47:49 165 654.00 XLON 00291336292TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:47:50 253 652.00 XLON 00291336301TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:47:50 243 649.00 XLON 00291336302TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:47:51 246 647.00 XLON 00291336316TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:47:56 251 647.00 XLON 00291336418TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:58:10 5,000 646.00 XLON 00291344741TRLO1 06 August 2024 09:59:44 126 650.00 XLON 00291345643TRLO1 06 August 2024 10:15:15 127 647.00 XLON 00291354596TRLO1 06 August 2024 10:15:15 127 647.00 XLON 00291354595TRLO1 06 August 2024 10:15:15 127 647.00 XLON 00291354594TRLO1 06 August 2024 10:15:19 374 645.00 XLON 00291354647TRLO1 06 August 2024 10:43:23 378 644.00 XLON 00291375319TRLO1 06 August 2024 10:43:23 126 644.00 XLON 00291375320TRLO1 06 August 2024 10:43:23 247 644.00 XLON 00291375326TRLO1 06 August 2024 10:43:25 68 644.00 XLON 00291375394TRLO1 06 August 2024 10:43:25 57 644.00 XLON 00291375395TRLO1 06 August 2024 13:06:49 127 649.00 XLON 00291409725TRLO1 06 August 2024 13:06:49 127 649.00 XLON 00291409724TRLO1 06 August 2024 13:06:50 116 646.00 XLON 00291409729TRLO1 06 August 2024 13:06:50 12 646.00 XLON 00291409728TRLO1 06 August 2024 14:02:50 124 648.00 XLON 00291411016TRLO1 06 August 2024 14:53:25 118 652.00 XLON 00291413441TRLO1 06 August 2024 14:54:16 123 652.00 XLON 00291413482TRLO1 06 August 2024 15:10:17 129 652.00 XLON 00291414030TRLO1 06 August 2024 15:18:48 46 652.00 XLON 00291414371TRLO1 06 August 2024 15:18:48 59 652.00 XLON 00291414370TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970