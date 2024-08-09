09.08.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

9th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:8th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:25,081
Lowest price per share (pence):680.00
Highest price per share (pence):691.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):687.5219

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON687.521925,081680.00691.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
08 August 2024 08:15:08259690.00XLON00291767434TRLO1
08 August 2024 08:15:4953681.00XLON00291767778TRLO1
08 August 2024 08:26:41121681.00XLON00291773873TRLO1
08 August 2024 08:32:29120681.00XLON00291777169TRLO1
08 August 2024 09:15:1783681.00XLON00291800058TRLO1
08 August 2024 09:15:17243681.00XLON00291800059TRLO1
08 August 2024 09:15:17200681.00XLON00291800060TRLO1
08 August 2024 09:15:22200681.00XLON00291800091TRLO1
08 August 2024 09:15:22117681.00XLON00291800092TRLO1
08 August 2024 09:15:26100681.00XLON00291800109TRLO1
08 August 2024 09:26:45639681.00XLON00291804514TRLO1
08 August 2024 10:38:5911680.00XLON00291856346TRLO1
08 August 2024 12:23:32122681.00XLON00291869985TRLO1
08 August 2024 12:50:01100681.00XLON00291870358TRLO1
08 August 2024 12:50:01350681.00XLON00291870359TRLO1
08 August 2024 12:50:01123681.00XLON00291870360TRLO1
08 August 2024 12:50:01515681.00XLON00291870361TRLO1
08 August 2024 13:13:21126682.00XLON00291870630TRLO1
08 August 2024 13:13:21131682.00XLON00291870631TRLO1
08 August 2024 13:13:216683.00XLON00291870632TRLO1
08 August 2024 13:25:56260683.00XLON00291870850TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:26:36159686.00XLON00291872731TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:43:3411686.00XLON00291873411TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:49:5392686.00XLON00291873670TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:49:53142686.00XLON00291873671TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:49:5328686.00XLON00291873672TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:53:0250688.00XLON00291873817TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:53:02114688.00XLON00291873818TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:53:0220688.00XLON00291873819TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:53:02161688.00XLON00291873820TRLO1
08 August 2024 14:53:0642688.00XLON00291873821TRLO1
08 August 2024 15:16:28258689.00XLON00291874394TRLO1
08 August 2024 15:18:07155690.00XLON00291874451TRLO1
08 August 2024 15:35:38121689.00XLON00291875055TRLO1
08 August 2024 15:54:362690.00XLON00291875695TRLO1
08 August 2024 15:54:3611690.00XLON00291875696TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:15:41132691.00XLON00291876413TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:15:41131691.00XLON00291876414TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41261688.00XLON00291876542TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41131688.00XLON00291876543TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41130688.00XLON00291876544TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:412688.00XLON00291876545TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41128688.00XLON00291876546TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41131688.00XLON00291876547TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41130688.00XLON00291876548TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41260688.00XLON00291876549TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41130688.00XLON00291876550TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41131688.00XLON00291876551TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:4181688.00XLON00291876552TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41180688.00XLON00291876553TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:41261688.00XLON00291876554TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:4110,000688.00XLON00291876541TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:42170691.00XLON00291876555TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:42160691.00XLON00291876556TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:18:42196691.00XLON00291876557TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:19:371,443689.00XLON00291876580TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:19:401,447689.00XLON00291876581TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:19:4055691.00XLON00291876582TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:19:40140691.00XLON00291876583TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:19:431,278690.00XLON00291876585TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:20:421,003689.00XLON00291876605TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:20:451,002689.00XLON00291876608TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:27:08232690.00XLON00291876855TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:27:08138690.00XLON00291876856TRLO1
08 August 2024 16:27:08353691.00XLON00291876857TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 8,00 1,27% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen