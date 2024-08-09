9th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 8th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,081 Lowest price per share (pence): 680.00 Highest price per share (pence): 691.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 687.5219

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 687.5219 25,081 680.00 691.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 08 August 2024 08:15:08 259 690.00 XLON 00291767434TRLO1 08 August 2024 08:15:49 53 681.00 XLON 00291767778TRLO1 08 August 2024 08:26:41 121 681.00 XLON 00291773873TRLO1 08 August 2024 08:32:29 120 681.00 XLON 00291777169TRLO1 08 August 2024 09:15:17 83 681.00 XLON 00291800058TRLO1 08 August 2024 09:15:17 243 681.00 XLON 00291800059TRLO1 08 August 2024 09:15:17 200 681.00 XLON 00291800060TRLO1 08 August 2024 09:15:22 200 681.00 XLON 00291800091TRLO1 08 August 2024 09:15:22 117 681.00 XLON 00291800092TRLO1 08 August 2024 09:15:26 100 681.00 XLON 00291800109TRLO1 08 August 2024 09:26:45 639 681.00 XLON 00291804514TRLO1 08 August 2024 10:38:59 11 680.00 XLON 00291856346TRLO1 08 August 2024 12:23:32 122 681.00 XLON 00291869985TRLO1 08 August 2024 12:50:01 100 681.00 XLON 00291870358TRLO1 08 August 2024 12:50:01 350 681.00 XLON 00291870359TRLO1 08 August 2024 12:50:01 123 681.00 XLON 00291870360TRLO1 08 August 2024 12:50:01 515 681.00 XLON 00291870361TRLO1 08 August 2024 13:13:21 126 682.00 XLON 00291870630TRLO1 08 August 2024 13:13:21 131 682.00 XLON 00291870631TRLO1 08 August 2024 13:13:21 6 683.00 XLON 00291870632TRLO1 08 August 2024 13:25:56 260 683.00 XLON 00291870850TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:26:36 159 686.00 XLON 00291872731TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:43:34 11 686.00 XLON 00291873411TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:49:53 92 686.00 XLON 00291873670TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:49:53 142 686.00 XLON 00291873671TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:49:53 28 686.00 XLON 00291873672TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:53:02 50 688.00 XLON 00291873817TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:53:02 114 688.00 XLON 00291873818TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:53:02 20 688.00 XLON 00291873819TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:53:02 161 688.00 XLON 00291873820TRLO1 08 August 2024 14:53:06 42 688.00 XLON 00291873821TRLO1 08 August 2024 15:16:28 258 689.00 XLON 00291874394TRLO1 08 August 2024 15:18:07 155 690.00 XLON 00291874451TRLO1 08 August 2024 15:35:38 121 689.00 XLON 00291875055TRLO1 08 August 2024 15:54:36 2 690.00 XLON 00291875695TRLO1 08 August 2024 15:54:36 11 690.00 XLON 00291875696TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:15:41 132 691.00 XLON 00291876413TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:15:41 131 691.00 XLON 00291876414TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 261 688.00 XLON 00291876542TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 131 688.00 XLON 00291876543TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 130 688.00 XLON 00291876544TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 2 688.00 XLON 00291876545TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 128 688.00 XLON 00291876546TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 131 688.00 XLON 00291876547TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 130 688.00 XLON 00291876548TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 260 688.00 XLON 00291876549TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 130 688.00 XLON 00291876550TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 131 688.00 XLON 00291876551TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 81 688.00 XLON 00291876552TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 180 688.00 XLON 00291876553TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 261 688.00 XLON 00291876554TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:41 10,000 688.00 XLON 00291876541TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:42 170 691.00 XLON 00291876555TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:42 160 691.00 XLON 00291876556TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:18:42 196 691.00 XLON 00291876557TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:19:37 1,443 689.00 XLON 00291876580TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:19:40 1,447 689.00 XLON 00291876581TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:19:40 55 691.00 XLON 00291876582TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:19:40 140 691.00 XLON 00291876583TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:19:43 1,278 690.00 XLON 00291876585TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:20:42 1,003 689.00 XLON 00291876605TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:20:45 1,002 689.00 XLON 00291876608TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:27:08 232 690.00 XLON 00291876855TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:27:08 138 690.00 XLON 00291876856TRLO1 08 August 2024 16:27:08 353 691.00 XLON 00291876857TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970