Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
03.10.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

3rd October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:2nd October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:10,956
Lowest price per share (pence):664.00
Highest price per share (pence):672.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):667.6969

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON667.696910,956664.00672.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
02 October 2024 10:25:33247664.00XLON00302034866TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035908TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:5676667.00XLON00302035909TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035910TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035911TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035912TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035913TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035914TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56130667.00XLON00302035915TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035916TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035917TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035918TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56211667.00XLON00302035919TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:01:56196667.00XLON00302035920TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:02:07118666.00XLON00302035923TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:02:10115666.00XLON00302035924TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:02:1433667.00XLON00302035934TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:03:17115667.00XLON00302036024TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:03:17123667.00XLON00302036025TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:09:19123666.00XLON00302036264TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:09:19122666.00XLON00302036265TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:09:19122666.00XLON00302036266TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:09:42233666.00XLON00302036270TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:09:51117666.00XLON00302036271TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:11:58113665.00XLON00302036326TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:11:58113665.00XLON00302036327TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:11:58122667.00XLON00302036328TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:15:3733667.00XLON00302036476TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:15:37211667.00XLON00302036477TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:15:372667.00XLON00302036478TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:15:3714667.00XLON00302036479TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:15:37123667.00XLON00302036480TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:40:21358671.00XLON00302037357TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:41:01123672.00XLON00302037365TRLO1
02 October 2024 11:41:01122672.00XLON00302037366TRLO1
02 October 2024 12:17:4464671.00XLON00302038218TRLO1
02 October 2024 12:17:4456671.00XLON00302038219TRLO1
02 October 2024 12:17:44119671.00XLON00302038220TRLO1
02 October 2024 13:15:202671.00XLON00302039694TRLO1
02 October 2024 13:25:28121671.00XLON00302039929TRLO1
02 October 2024 13:25:28122671.00XLON00302039930TRLO1
02 October 2024 13:25:28123671.00XLON00302039931TRLO1
02 October 2024 13:25:534669.00XLON00302039939TRLO1
02 October 2024 13:25:53111669.00XLON00302039940TRLO1
02 October 2024 13:25:53111669.00XLON00302039941TRLO1
02 October 2024 14:02:06119668.00XLON00302040460TRLO1
02 October 2024 14:02:06119668.00XLON00302040461TRLO1
02 October 2024 14:02:07115667.00XLON00302040464TRLO1
02 October 2024 14:21:4226665.00XLON00302041024TRLO1
02 October 2024 14:50:1521667.00XLON00302042904TRLO1
02 October 2024 15:50:0522668.00XLON00302046419TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:14:26902668.00XLON00302047859TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:14:2629668.00XLON00302047860TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:14:26180668.00XLON00302047861TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:14:262,438668.00XLON00302047862TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:15:13120668.00XLON00302047921TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:15:35119668.00XLON00302047944TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:16:02122668.00XLON00302047999TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:19:20119668.00XLON00302048221TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:23:56121668.00XLON00302048560TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:24:29120667.00XLON00302048610TRLO1
02 October 2024 16:24:33117666.00XLON00302048617TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.