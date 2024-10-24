24th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 23rd October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 14,296 Lowest price per share (pence): 736.00 Highest price per share (pence): 751.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 744.7110

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,018,409 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,018,409 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 744.7110 14,296 736.00 751.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 23 October 2024 08:12:57 130 751.00 XLON 00306369542TRLO1 23 October 2024 08:12:57 81 751.00 XLON 00306369543TRLO1 23 October 2024 08:16:20 114 748.00 XLON 00306373302TRLO1 23 October 2024 08:16:20 114 748.00 XLON 00306373303TRLO1 23 October 2024 08:16:24 105 746.00 XLON 00306373453TRLO1 23 October 2024 08:20:36 112 745.00 XLON 00306378161TRLO1 23 October 2024 09:24:08 10 743.00 XLON 00306438846TRLO1 23 October 2024 09:40:42 19 743.00 XLON 00306454262TRLO1 23 October 2024 09:40:42 1 743.00 XLON 00306454263TRLO1 23 October 2024 09:44:15 77 743.00 XLON 00306458101TRLO1 23 October 2024 09:44:15 48 743.00 XLON 00306458102TRLO1 23 October 2024 09:44:15 58 743.00 XLON 00306458103TRLO1 23 October 2024 09:44:15 30 743.00 XLON 00306458104TRLO1 23 October 2024 09:44:16 227 740.00 XLON 00306458106TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:02:17 26 741.00 XLON 00306481659TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:02:17 79 741.00 XLON 00306481660TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:05:38 9 741.00 XLON 00306485744TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:05:38 114 739.00 XLON 00306485745TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:19:52 108 736.00 XLON 00306504159TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 28 739.00 XLON 00306523380TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 74 739.00 XLON 00306523381TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 78 739.00 XLON 00306523382TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 9 739.00 XLON 00306523383TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 26 739.00 XLON 00306523384TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 380 739.00 XLON 00306523385TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 71 739.00 XLON 00306523386TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 82 739.00 XLON 00306523387TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 9 739.00 XLON 00306523388TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 26 739.00 XLON 00306523389TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:35:00 26 739.00 XLON 00306523390TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:39:56 106 738.00 XLON 00306529393TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:50:45 310 741.00 XLON 00306544455TRLO1 23 October 2024 10:50:45 362 741.00 XLON 00306544457TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:21:46 960 745.00 XLON 00306552483TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:21:46 451 745.00 XLON 00306552484TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:22:13 116 745.00 XLON 00306552493TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:22:29 110 745.00 XLON 00306552494TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:22:45 109 745.00 XLON 00306552502TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:28:56 109 745.00 XLON 00306552765TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:37:03 109 745.00 XLON 00306553194TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:45:59 109 745.00 XLON 00306554066TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:52:01 2 745.00 XLON 00306554342TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:52:01 107 745.00 XLON 00306554343TRLO1 23 October 2024 11:55:56 109 745.00 XLON 00306554655TRLO1 23 October 2024 12:01:45 109 745.00 XLON 00306554835TRLO1 23 October 2024 12:19:50 270 745.00 XLON 00306555425TRLO1 23 October 2024 12:20:21 338 746.00 XLON 00306555441TRLO1 23 October 2024 12:20:21 216 744.00 XLON 00306555442TRLO1 23 October 2024 12:27:01 61 743.00 XLON 00306555558TRLO1 23 October 2024 12:35:19 26 743.00 XLON 00306555671TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:01:55 404 745.00 XLON 00306556190TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:01:55 12 745.00 XLON 00306556191TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:01:55 35 745.00 XLON 00306556192TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:02:44 113 745.00 XLON 00306556226TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:11:29 113 745.00 XLON 00306556404TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:23:39 101 745.00 XLON 00306556643TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:23:39 12 745.00 XLON 00306556644TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:23:51 15 743.00 XLON 00306556646TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:23:51 126 743.00 XLON 00306556647TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:23:51 61 743.00 XLON 00306556648TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:23:51 114 743.00 XLON 00306556649TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:44:36 683 744.00 XLON 00306557416TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:57:17 72 743.00 XLON 00306557764TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:57:17 39 743.00 XLON 00306557765TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:57:17 110 743.00 XLON 00306557766TRLO1 23 October 2024 13:57:17 111 743.00 XLON 00306557767TRLO1 23 October 2024 14:32:24 26 744.00 XLON 00306558979TRLO1 23 October 2024 14:35:49 315 742.00 XLON 00306559175TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:12:56 432 741.00 XLON 00306561039TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:16:02 217 739.00 XLON 00306561185TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:19:29 109 739.00 XLON 00306561327TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:29:38 82 741.00 XLON 00306561959TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:29:38 79 741.00 XLON 00306561960TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:29:38 72 741.00 XLON 00306561961TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:46:39 25 745.00 XLON 00306562627TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:46:39 385 745.00 XLON 00306562628TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:54:31 426 747.00 XLON 00306563178TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:54:31 69 747.00 XLON 00306563179TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:54:31 71 747.00 XLON 00306563180TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:54:31 86 747.00 XLON 00306563181TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:54:31 71 747.00 XLON 00306563182TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:54:31 195 747.00 XLON 00306563183TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:54:31 195 747.00 XLON 00306563184TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:59:02 80 750.00 XLON 00306563451TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:59:02 81 750.00 XLON 00306563452TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:59:02 75 750.00 XLON 00306563453TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:59:02 190 750.00 XLON 00306563454TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:59:02 430 750.00 XLON 00306563455TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:59:29 108 750.00 XLON 00306563469TRLO1 23 October 2024 15:59:46 110 750.00 XLON 00306563478TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:00:09 108 750.00 XLON 00306563506TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:00:21 327 747.00 XLON 00306563513TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:04:24 113 746.00 XLON 00306563717TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:04:24 112 746.00 XLON 00306563718TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:12:29 319 747.00 XLON 00306564161TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:13:21 176 747.00 XLON 00306564205TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:13:21 39 747.00 XLON 00306564206TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:13:39 61 748.00 XLON 00306564256TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:14:07 84 750.00 XLON 00306564323TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:14:07 71 750.00 XLON 00306564324TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:17:21 61 749.00 XLON 00306564581TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:17:21 1 749.00 XLON 00306564582TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:17:21 50 749.00 XLON 00306564583TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:23:47 141 751.00 XLON 00306565292TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:26:36 111 751.00 XLON 00306565553TRLO1 23 October 2024 16:26:56 112 749.00 XLON 00306565570TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970