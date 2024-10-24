24.10.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

24th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:23rd October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:14,296
Lowest price per share (pence):736.00
Highest price per share (pence):751.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):744.7110

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,018,409 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,018,409 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON744.711014,296736.00751.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
23 October 2024 08:12:57130751.00XLON00306369542TRLO1
23 October 2024 08:12:5781751.00XLON00306369543TRLO1
23 October 2024 08:16:20114748.00XLON00306373302TRLO1
23 October 2024 08:16:20114748.00XLON00306373303TRLO1
23 October 2024 08:16:24105746.00XLON00306373453TRLO1
23 October 2024 08:20:36112745.00XLON00306378161TRLO1
23 October 2024 09:24:0810743.00XLON00306438846TRLO1
23 October 2024 09:40:4219743.00XLON00306454262TRLO1
23 October 2024 09:40:421743.00XLON00306454263TRLO1
23 October 2024 09:44:1577743.00XLON00306458101TRLO1
23 October 2024 09:44:1548743.00XLON00306458102TRLO1
23 October 2024 09:44:1558743.00XLON00306458103TRLO1
23 October 2024 09:44:1530743.00XLON00306458104TRLO1
23 October 2024 09:44:16227740.00XLON00306458106TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:02:1726741.00XLON00306481659TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:02:1779741.00XLON00306481660TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:05:389741.00XLON00306485744TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:05:38114739.00XLON00306485745TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:19:52108736.00XLON00306504159TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:0028739.00XLON00306523380TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:0074739.00XLON00306523381TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:0078739.00XLON00306523382TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:009739.00XLON00306523383TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:0026739.00XLON00306523384TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:00380739.00XLON00306523385TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:0071739.00XLON00306523386TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:0082739.00XLON00306523387TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:009739.00XLON00306523388TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:0026739.00XLON00306523389TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:35:0026739.00XLON00306523390TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:39:56106738.00XLON00306529393TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:50:45310741.00XLON00306544455TRLO1
23 October 2024 10:50:45362741.00XLON00306544457TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:21:46960745.00XLON00306552483TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:21:46451745.00XLON00306552484TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:22:13116745.00XLON00306552493TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:22:29110745.00XLON00306552494TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:22:45109745.00XLON00306552502TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:28:56109745.00XLON00306552765TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:37:03109745.00XLON00306553194TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:45:59109745.00XLON00306554066TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:52:012745.00XLON00306554342TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:52:01107745.00XLON00306554343TRLO1
23 October 2024 11:55:56109745.00XLON00306554655TRLO1
23 October 2024 12:01:45109745.00XLON00306554835TRLO1
23 October 2024 12:19:50270745.00XLON00306555425TRLO1
23 October 2024 12:20:21338746.00XLON00306555441TRLO1
23 October 2024 12:20:21216744.00XLON00306555442TRLO1
23 October 2024 12:27:0161743.00XLON00306555558TRLO1
23 October 2024 12:35:1926743.00XLON00306555671TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:01:55404745.00XLON00306556190TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:01:5512745.00XLON00306556191TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:01:5535745.00XLON00306556192TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:02:44113745.00XLON00306556226TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:11:29113745.00XLON00306556404TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:23:39101745.00XLON00306556643TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:23:3912745.00XLON00306556644TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:23:5115743.00XLON00306556646TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:23:51126743.00XLON00306556647TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:23:5161743.00XLON00306556648TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:23:51114743.00XLON00306556649TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:44:36683744.00XLON00306557416TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:57:1772743.00XLON00306557764TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:57:1739743.00XLON00306557765TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:57:17110743.00XLON00306557766TRLO1
23 October 2024 13:57:17111743.00XLON00306557767TRLO1
23 October 2024 14:32:2426744.00XLON00306558979TRLO1
23 October 2024 14:35:49315742.00XLON00306559175TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:12:56432741.00XLON00306561039TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:16:02217739.00XLON00306561185TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:19:29109739.00XLON00306561327TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:29:3882741.00XLON00306561959TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:29:3879741.00XLON00306561960TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:29:3872741.00XLON00306561961TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:46:3925745.00XLON00306562627TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:46:39385745.00XLON00306562628TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:54:31426747.00XLON00306563178TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:54:3169747.00XLON00306563179TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:54:3171747.00XLON00306563180TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:54:3186747.00XLON00306563181TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:54:3171747.00XLON00306563182TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:54:31195747.00XLON00306563183TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:54:31195747.00XLON00306563184TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:59:0280750.00XLON00306563451TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:59:0281750.00XLON00306563452TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:59:0275750.00XLON00306563453TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:59:02190750.00XLON00306563454TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:59:02430750.00XLON00306563455TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:59:29108750.00XLON00306563469TRLO1
23 October 2024 15:59:46110750.00XLON00306563478TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:00:09108750.00XLON00306563506TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:00:21327747.00XLON00306563513TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:04:24113746.00XLON00306563717TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:04:24112746.00XLON00306563718TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:12:29319747.00XLON00306564161TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:13:21176747.00XLON00306564205TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:13:2139747.00XLON00306564206TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:13:3961748.00XLON00306564256TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:14:0784750.00XLON00306564323TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:14:0771750.00XLON00306564324TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:17:2161749.00XLON00306564581TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:17:211749.00XLON00306564582TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:17:2150749.00XLON00306564583TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:23:47141751.00XLON00306565292TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:26:36111751.00XLON00306565553TRLO1
23 October 2024 16:26:56112749.00XLON00306565570TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 8,80 0,57% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: ATX freundlich -- DAX schwächelt -- Märkte in Asien legen zu - Nikkei leichter
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich am Freitag etwas aus ihrer Deckung, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgibt. Derweil präsentieren sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.

Nachrichten