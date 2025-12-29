29.12.2025 02:39:01

Transcenta Collaborates With EirGenix To License HiCB Platform

(RTTNews) - Transcenta Holding Limited (6628.HK) announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration and non-exclusive licensing agreement with EirGenix Inc., a global biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing company.

Under the agreement, Transcenta will grant EirGenix a non-exclusive license to use its Highly Intensified Continuous Bioprocessing (HiCB) platform. This includes highly productive continuous perfusion and integrated hybrid continuous purification process technologies, supported by comprehensive process documentation, know-how, and regulatory packages. Transcenta will receive substantial upfront and milestone payments, along with future royalties tied to the commercial use of the licensed technologies.

The HiCB platform is designed to enhance process efficiency, improve control and product consistency, and significantly reduce manufacturing costs compared to conventional fed-batch processes. The improvements aim to expand global patient access to high-quality, affordable biologics.

Through this collaboration, EirGenix will adopt Transcenta's HiCB platform to advance its biologics development programs and manufacturing operations. The company also plans to apply the platform to serve CDMO clients seeking intensified and continuous manufacturing solutions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen