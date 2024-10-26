Travere Therapeutics Highlights Clinical Benefits Of FILSPARI For IgA Nephropathy And FSGS

(RTTNews) - Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) announced that new data further demonstrates the clinical benefit of FILSPARI (sparsentan) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and reinforces its potential in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

The data presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024 provided additional evidence that FILSPARI is effective across all subgroups of IgAN patients studied to-date, and that it achieved significant levels of complete remission when used in newly diagnosed patients.

Travere also shared initial data showing that FILSPARI safely induced further proteinuria reduction when used with SGLT2 inhibitors or steroids, supportive of the flexibility to be used in combination with other medicines as needed.

Furthermore, the company shared data exploring a subgroup of genetic FSGS patients in DUPLEX Study. Genetic FSGS patients are often treatment resistant so the significant reductions in proteinuria and benefit on outcomes reported in this group are very encouraging.

The company noted that nearly 60% of patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) in the SPARTAN Study achieved complete remission. This outcome was observed when FILSPARI was used as a first-line treatment.

