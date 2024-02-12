|
12.02.2024 13:15:20
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company was notified on 9th February 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 9th February 2024 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company’s BAYE scheme as set out below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretarial Assistant
Notification of Dealing Form
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|303225
|EQS News ID:
|1835393
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13:15
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
18.01.24
|Travis Perkins plc - post-close trading update for the year to 31 December 2023 (EQS Group)
|
11.01.24
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
12.12.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
15.11.23
|Travis Perkins plc: Refinancing completed with renewal of £375m revolving credit facility (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR & PCA Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|Travis Perkins: Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
11.10.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)