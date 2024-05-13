Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



13-May-2024 / 15:55 GMT/BST





The Company has been notified of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 9 May 2024 by Rosamund Roberts (a PCA of PDMR Nick Roberts) in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan.

PCA Number of Shares acquired Share Price Rosamund Roberts 649 £7.980000

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Will Lang

Director of Legal Services and Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7468 713734

Notification of Dealing Form