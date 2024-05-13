13.05.2024 16:55:48

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
13-May-2024 / 15:55 GMT/BST

The Company has been notified of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 9 May 2024 by Rosamund Roberts (a PCA of PDMR Nick Roberts) in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan.

 
PCA Number of Shares acquired Share Price
Rosamund Roberts 649 £7.980000

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Will Lang
Director of Legal Services and Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0)7468 713734
Notification of Dealing Form
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a) Name Rosamund Roberts
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a) Name Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company’s Dividend Re-investment Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume (s)    
Price(s) Volume(s)
      £7.980000 649
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price		      
Aggregate
Price		 Aggregate
Volume		 Aggregate
Total
£7.980000 649 £5,179.02
e) Date of the transaction 9 May 2024
f) Place of the transaction XLON
               

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 321196
EQS News ID: 1901843

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

